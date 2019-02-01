Several State Officials Say They Lack The Authority, Capacity To Properly Regulate Marketing Of Short-Term Health Plans

A major concern from state regulators is whether short-term plans are deceptively marketed to residents, a study finds. The plans offer fewer benefits than a plan sold on an ACA exchange and don't cover pre-existing conditions, potentially leaving consumers with more out-of-pocket costs. Meanwhile, the Kansas Farm Bureau is petitioning lawmakers to essentially be given authority to develop and market health coverage free of state and federal oversight.

Modern Healthcare: Short-Term Insurance Plans Can't Be Regulated By States

Several state regulators say they don't have the authority and capacity to properly regulate the marketing of short-term insurance plans that offer fewer benefits than plans sold on the Affordable Care Act's exchanges, according to a new study. The study released Thursday from the Georgetown Center on Health Insurance Reforms explored how states are overseeing the marketing of short-term plans after a new HHS regulation expanded the plans' duration from three months to nearly 12 months. (King, 1/31)

KCUR: Bold Or Reckless? Kansas Farm Bureau Lobbies To Sell Health Plans Beyond Regulators' Reach

The word audacious has a double meaning. Depending on whom you talk to, either definition might apply to the way the Kansas Farm Bureau is proposing to rescue farmers and ranchers priced out of the health insurance marketplace set up under the federal Affordable Care Act. It’s either a bold and daring move. Or, it’s presumptuous, bordering on brazen. The powerful ag lobbying organization is petitioning lawmakers for what amounts to carte blanche authority to develop and market health coverage free of state and federal oversight. (McLean, 2/1)

