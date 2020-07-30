Shared Homes: Younger Family Members Are Infecting Older Ones

Whether they're going to work or bars, when young adults head home, family members are at risk. Public health news is on flying, homelessness, assistance funds, masks, isolation, and more.

The Washington Post: Young People Are Infecting Older Family Members In Shared Homes

As the death toll escalates in coronavirus hot spots, evidence is growing that young people who work outside the home, or who surged into bars and restaurants when states relaxed shutdowns, are infecting their more vulnerable elders, especially family members. Front-line caregivers, elected officials and experts in Houston, South Florida and elsewhere say they are seeing patterns of hospitalization and death that confirm fears this would happen, which were first raised in May and June. That was when Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and other states reopened in efforts to revive their flagging economies. (Bernstein, 7/29)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Delta Rolls Out Health Acknowledgment Form Requirement

Delta Air Lines on Wednesday began requiring passengers to complete health acknowledgment forms attesting that they have not been diagnosed with COVID-19, or had symptoms of the virus in the 14 days prior to their flight. The Atlanta-based airline says that customers also will be required to answer questions about whether they might have been exposed to the virus in the days leading up to travel. (Yamanouchi, 7/29)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Homelessness Assessment Center, First In County, Opens In Gwinnett

Before this week, residents struggling with homelessness in Gwinnett County have been largely on their own when it came to finding shelter. While organizations like United Way or the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services have lists of agencies that could help find temporary or permanent housing, it’s been up to the person in need of a place to sleep to reach out to each agency individually. No more. (Kass, 7/29)

Houston Chronicle: Harris County Adds $10M To Rental Assistance Fund, Boosts Maximum Checks To $1,200

Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously agreed to add $10 million to the county’s rental assistance program for tenants harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased the maximum award to $1,200. Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, who pitched the idea, estimated the additional funds would help the now-$25 million program assist an additional 6,000 renters. The money comes from federal CARES Act funds awarded to the county. (Despart, 7/29)

PBS NewsHour: ‘Caution Fatigue’ And The Stress Behind Living Through A Pandemic

Though there generally is adherence to public health guidelines like mask-wearing in an effort to suppress the spread of COVID-19, there are indications the perception of risk may be changing. The number of people who say they always wear masks in public has gone down slightly recently in countries like Spain, the United Kingdom, France and the U.S., according to polling by market research company YouGov. (Kossakovski, 7/29)

Indianapolis Star: Indiana Coronavirus: How Group Fights Social Isolation Among Seniors

During the first weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, when Gov. Eric Holcomb imposed a stay-at-home order and implored Hoosiers to “hunker down” to slow the virus’ spread, some of the strictest guidance was issued for senior citizens, who are considered high-risk and have been most affected by the virus. But while they've been hunkering down at home, some of Indiana's seniors may be struggling with feelings of isolation. (Hays, 7/29)

In sports news —

Indianapolis Star: IU Health Against Running Indy 500 With Fans: 'Consider An Alternative'

Officials at IU Health, the state's largest healthcare system, told IndyStar on Wednesday it opposes Indianapolis Motor Speedway's plan to run the Indianapolis 500 with fans next month. "Until we sustain better control of this virus and its spread," IU Health said in a statement, "we strongly encourage IMS to consider an alternative to running the Indy 500 with fans in August." (Hunsinger Benbow, 7/29)

CNN: NBA Player Harrison Barnes Has A Message For Americans After Overcoming Coronavirus

As NBA players are preparing to restart a season shut down by coronavirus, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes had a powerful message for Americans after his own experience with the virus. "Everyone thinks that it will happen to somebody else or, 'If I get it, hopefully I'll be asymptomatic,' but we had three people in my house who all contracted it and each of us had a different experience," he told CNN Wednesday night. "So I would definitely encourage people to be safe." (Maxouris, 7/30)

