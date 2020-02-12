Since Roe V. Wade Was Decided, Louisiana Has Passed 89 Anti-Abortion Bills

A new study looks at which states have most aggressively tried to legislate abortion since it was made legal in 1973. Indiana came in second to Louisiana with 63 measures. Meanwhile, in Kansas, a Republican state lawmaker has accused the governor of personally pressuring Democrats to vote "against their own faith" on an abortion amendment.

CBS News: Louisiana Has Passed Nearly 100 Anti-Abortion Restrictions Since Roe V. Wade

Since abortion was nationally legalized nearly 50 years ago, Louisiana has enacted almost 100 anti-abortion restrictions, more than any other state in the country, according to a new study shared exclusively with CBS News. The study, released by the Guttmacher Institute on Tuesday morning, highlights what some reproductive rights supporters say is a strategy to "regulate abortion out of existence." (Smith, 2/11)

Kansas City Star: Lawmaker: Gov. Kelly Pressured Democrats Over Abortion Vote

A Republican lawmaker accused Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday of pressuring Catholic Democrats to vote “against their own faith” in rejecting an anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution as legislators fought bitterly over whether to approve the governor’s sweeping plans to reorganize state government. Tempers have been rising in the Legislature since the House on Friday voted down an amendment asserting the state constitution doesn’t include the right to an abortion. But frustrations boiled during debates over Kelly’s plans for state agencies, including departments that oversee child welfare and energy policy. (Shorman, 2/11)

And in other news —

The Hill: Planned Parenthood, ACLU Sue Over Trump Abortion Coverage Rule

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the Trump administration over a new rule requiring insurers to send a separate bill for abortion coverage. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, claims the rule is designed to make insurance companies stop offering coverage for abortion. (Weixel, 2/11)

