Single-Payer Is Hot-Button Topic In Otherwise Agreeable Calif. Gubernatorial Race

The four candidates are divided over universal health care, much like the national Democratic Party.

Los Angeles Times: Democrats Running For Governor Face Off In San Francisco Over Healthcare, Charter Schools

Reflecting a growing divide among California Democrats on single-payer healthcare and charter schools, California gubernatorial candidates landed on separate sides of those issues during a candidate forum in San Francisco Tuesday. The most heated exchange came in a clash between former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom over how to pay for a universal healthcare system that would cover all Californians and dramatically reshape medical coverage in the state. (Willon and Mehta, 10/24)

San Jose Mercury News: Dem Candidates For Governor Disagree On Charter Schools

The four Democrats running to be the next governor of California disagreed about whether the state needs more charter schools and how to achieve single-payer health care in a debate on Tuesday. But Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state Treasurer John Chiang and former state Superintendent of Public Education Delaine Eastin seemed to agree on many issues — from affordable housing construction to climate change — at a forum at the City Club sponsored by the San Francisco Chronicle. (Tolan, 10/24)

San Francisco Chronicle: Democratic Governor Hopefuls Take On Single-Payer Care, Prop. 13 Changes

The sharpest differences were on health care. Newsom and Eastin favor a single-payer plan similar to one that cleared the state Senate this year before being shelved in the Assembly. Chiang and Villaraigosa said they support the concept of universal health care but were skeptical the state could afford a single-payer, Medicare-for-all-style system. (Garooli, 10/24)

