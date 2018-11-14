The Brockton VA nursing home is a one-star facility, the lowest rating in the agency’s quality ranking system of its 133 nursing homes.

Boston Globe: ‘Blatant Disregard’ For Veteran Safety At Brockton VA Nursing Home, US Finds Officials at the Brockton Veterans Affairs Medical Center nursing home, rated among the worst VA facilities in the country, knew this spring they were under scrutiny and that federal investigators were coming to visit, looking for signs of patient neglect. Still, when investigators arrived, they didn’t have to look far: They found a nurse and a nurse’s aide fast asleep during their shifts. One dozed in a darkened room, the other was wrapped in a blanket in the locked cafeteria. (Estes and Slack, 11/14)

Boston Globe: Moulton Legislation Would Push VA On Medical Marijuana For Veterans

Millions of American military veterans — more than one in five, according to an American Legion survey — use marijuana to treat a medical ailment. But many of those veterans say the Department of Veterans Affairs, which provides health care to former servicemembers, isn’t responsive to their needs. Citing the federal prohibition on cannabis, the VA has long said its doctors cannot legally issue recommendations for marijuana even in states that have medical marijuana programs — an assertion disputed by some analysts. It has also largely refused to conduct studies on the potential efficacy of the drug as a treatment for PTSD and other disorders common among vets, instead focusing its research on the harms of using cannabis. Now, new legislation could change that. (Adams, 11/14)