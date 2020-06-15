Sleuthing At Its Best: Principal In Detroit Set Out To Ensure Her Kindergartners Didn’t Fall ‘Further Behind’
Principal Jacqueline Dungey wanted to make sure they got the food they needed, or the grief counseling, or the internet connection required to attend their online classes. News reports on schools looks at college reopenings, as well.
NBC News:
When Coronavirus Closed Schools, Some Detroit Students Went Missing From Class. These Educators Had To Find Them.
Principal Jacqueline Dungey was searching for one of her kindergartners. She’d called every number she had for his family. She’d sent urgent notes to his parents. She’d reached out to a social worker who’d worked with his family in the past. But more than a month after the coronavirus threat forced the New Paradigm Loving Academy in Detroit to move its classes online, the little boy, Legend, hadn’t been in touch with his teachers. His family had not shown up for the meals the school distributes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No one seemed to know where he was. (Einhorn, 6/14)
The Washington Post:
William & Mary To Bring Students Back For Fall Term Amid Pandemic
The College of William & Mary, second-oldest in the country, plans to bring students back to its Williamsburg, Va., campus in August despite the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic — an announcement that signals an acceleration of the movement to reopen campuses. Katherine A. Rowe, the public university’s president, said Friday the fall term will start for the law school on Aug. 17 and for undergraduates and other students on Aug. 19. There will be no fall break, and some classes will be held on Saturday, in an effort to squeeze as much in-person instruction as possible into the semester by the time it ends before Thanksgiving. (Anderson, 6/12)
CBS News:
Colleges And Universities Prepare For Fall Classes In The Middle Of The Coronavirus Pandemic
This fall, college will start with a test. Can America's universities reopen during the greatest pandemic in a hundred years? Some universities are remaining online, others are still unsure, but a growing number are preparing for perhaps the largest coordinated return institutions have made since the virus hit. (Dickerson, 6/14)