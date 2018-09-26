The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has come under fire for its exclusive deal with an artificial intelligence company that board members had a financial stake in.

The New York Times/ProPublica: Cancer Center Switches Focus On Fund-Raising As Problems Mount

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has abruptly changed the focus of an annual fund-raising campaign amid a widening crisis that has already led to the resignation of its chief medical officer and a sweeping re-examination of its policies. The campaign, initially titled “Harnessing Big Data,” was to have focused on the cancer center’s research into the use of artificial intelligence in cancer treatment, according to a brochure on Memorial Sloan Kettering’s website. (Thomas and Ornstein, 9/25)