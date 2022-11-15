Small And Premature Babies Benefit From Skin-To-Skin Contact: WHO

New guidelines from the World Health Organization point to benefits of skin contact with caregivers for low weight or early babies, rather than being immediately placed in an incubator — called "kangaroo mother care." Also in the news, a link with artificial light during sleep and diabetes risk.

Reuters: Skin-To-Skin 'Kangaroo' Care Boosts Premature Babies' Chances - WHO

Babies born too early or too small should be kept in "skin-to-skin" contact with a caregiver rather than being put in an incubator straight after birth to improve their chances of survival, the World Health Organization said. The new guidelines around "kangaroo mother care" mark a significant shift from current protocols for premature babies and the U.N. health agency's earlier advice. The guidelines are also particularly pertinent for births in areas with poor access to technology and reliable electricity, the WHO said. (Rigby, 11/15)

In other health and wellness news —

CNN: Artificial Light While Asleep Linked To Higher Diabetes Risk

Sleeping in a room exposed to outdoor artificial light at night may increase the risk of developing diabetes, according to a study of nearly 100,000 Chinese adults. People who lived in areas of China with high light pollution at night were about 28% more likely to develop diabetes than people who lived in the least polluted areas, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal Diabetologia. (LaMotte, 11/14)

Stat: Brains Of Black Americans Age Faster, Study Finds

The brains of Black adults in the U.S. age more quickly than those of white and Hispanic adults, showing features linked to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as early as mid-life, according to a new study. (McFarling, 11/14)

NBC News: FDA Warns Of Rise In Reports Of Child Poisonings Linked To Cough Medicine

Poison control centers in the U.S. have seen an increase in reports of children ingesting a type of prescription cough medicine, a study published Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration found. (Lovelace Jr., 11/15)

USA Today: Lung Cancer Screenings Save Lives. But Why Do So Few At Risk Get Them?

Lung cancer screening has been proven to save lives. But according to a new study, only 5.8% of people eligible for a free, low-dose CT scan actually get screened for lung cancer – far below levels seen for colorectal, breast and cervical cancer screens. (Weintraub, 11/15)

In celebrity news —

AP: Roberta Flack Has ALS, Now 'Impossible To Sing,' Rep Says

A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.” (11/14)

The Washington Post: ALS, A Rare But Deadly Disease, Can Silence Anyone. Here’s What To Know

Anyone can be affected by the relatively rare amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, according to experts. Notable athletes, politicians, entertainers and tens of thousands of Americans have all had to manage the disease. On Sunday, a representative for R&B singer Roberta Flack announced that she had been diagnosed with ALS, which has “made it impossible to sing.” (Brasch, 11/14)

The Washington Post: Jay Leno Hospitalized After Suffering Gasoline Burns From Garage Fire

Comedian Jay Leno suffered burns to his face and hands after a gasoline fire at his garage on Sunday, according to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he is being treated. (Rao, 11/14)

