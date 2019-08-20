Smaller Players In Sweeping Opioid Case Against Drugmakers Closing In On Potential Settlements

Drugmakers Endo International and Allergan are both in talks to settle over allegations about the role they played in the opioid crisis. The two companies have drawn less attention than bigger players like Purdue Pharma. The nationwide, consolidated lawsuit that will be heard in Ohio is being closely watched and likened to the Big Tobacco reckoning of the 1990s. Other opioid news focuses on supervised injection facilities, the effect of the drugs on the country's life expectancy, and more.

The Wall Street Journal: Two Drugmakers Closing In On Opioid Settlements

Drugmakers Endo International PLC and Allergan PLC are in talks to avoid going to a landmark trial set to begin in October over the opioid crisis, according to people familiar with the matter. Endo is close to finalizing a $10 million deal, and Allergan is in negotiations for a potential $5 million deal that would settle claims over its branded drugs but may not entirely eliminate it from the trial, the people said. The settlements, if finalized, would bring the companies in accord with two Ohio counties whose claims have been chosen to serve as bellwethers in sprawling litigation over the opioid epidemic. (Randazzo, 8/19)

The Associated Press: US Attorney Seeks To Block Plan For Supervised Drug Center

Loved ones propped photos of more than a dozen young people lost to the opioid crisis against the outside of the federal courthouse in Philadelphia on Monday as a judge inside heard arguments on whether the city could become the nation's first to open a supervised injection center. U.S. Attorney William McSwain, an appointee of President Donald Trump, believes the plan normalizes the use of heroin and fentanyl and violates federal drug laws. He has sued to block the site, supported by several leading Democrats in the city, including the mayor and district attorney, and at least seven state attorneys general. (Dale, 8/19)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: State Lifespans Drop As Opioids, Alcohol And Suicide Take The Young

With the rising toll of opioids, alcohol and suicide, life expectancy for a baby born in Wisconsin appears to have fallen over the past five years from 80.2 to years to 80 years, according to a report released Monday. The report by the nonprofit Wisconsin Policy Forum includes an important caution — that the authors did not assess whether the decline "is statistically significant," and not simply random. (Johnson, 8/19)

The Advocate: Bridge Center For Hope's Board Picks International Firm To Oversee EBR Mental Health Facility

An international company specializing in mental health and substance abuse services was chosen Monday to operate the Bridge Center for Hope – the psychiatric crisis and detox facility set to open early next year in East Baton Rouge Parish. The Bridge Center’s Board of Directors picked Recovery International during a special meeting Monday, a decision only one member of the board objected to. That board member is District Attorney Hillar Moore, who expressed support for Our Lady of the Lake and Baton Rouge General, which in a joint effort were also vying for the 5-year, $30 million contract. (Jones, 8/19)

