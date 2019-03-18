So, Eggs Are Bad Again? New Study Offers Link Between Eggs, Increased Risk Of Heart Disease

But experts say the study doesn't offer enough justification to drop eggs from your diet. Just don't overdo it, scientists say.

The New York Times: Are Eggs Bad For Your Heart Health? Maybe

Some nutrition experts say eggs are good for you, even though they are high in cholesterol. Others are sure they are bad. A large new study may help resolve at least some of the confusion. The new analysis looked at data from six large prospective studies involving almost 30,000 participants, with an average follow-up of more than 17 years. It found that for each additional 300 milligrams a day of cholesterol in the diet, there was a 17 percent increased risk of cardiovascular disease and an 18 percent increased risk of premature death from any cause. (Bakalar, 3/15)

The Associated Press: Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? New Research Rekindles Debate

The researchers say the culprit is cholesterol, found in egg yolks and other foods, including shellfish, dairy products and red meat. The study focused on eggs because they're among the most commonly eaten cholesterol-rich foods. They can still be part of a healthy diet, but in smaller quantities than many Americans have gotten used to, the researchers say. U.S. dietary guidelines that eased limits on cholesterol have helped eggs make a comeback. (3/15)

NPR: Cholesterol Redux: As Eggs Make A Comeback, New Questions About Health Risks

What we found in this study was that if you consumed two eggs per day, there was a 27 percent increased risk of developing heart disease," says researcher Norrina Allen, an associate professor in the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University. "It was surprising," Allen says. (Aubrey, 3/16)

In other heart health news —

NPR: Heart Guidelines Often Based On Evidence That Falls Short

Doctors turn to professional guidelines to help them identify the latest thinking on appropriate medical treatments, but a study out Friday finds that in the realm of heart disease, most of those guidelines aren't based on the highest level of evidence. A paper in JAMA, the journal of the American Medical Association, that was released online ahead of print, finds that less than 10 percent of cardiovascular guidelines are based on the most carefully conducted scientific studies, known as randomized controlled trials. A lot of the rest are based on much weaker evidence. (Harris, 3/15)

The Wall Street Journal: New Guidelines Advise Against Aspirin To Prevent Heart Disease

Most healthy people shouldn’t take aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or cardiovascular disease, major heart-health organizations now recommend, saying the risk of serious bleeding outweighs the benefits. Aspirin, the pain reliever, became increasingly used for the purpose of preventing a first heart attack after studies in the 1980s and 1990s showed a benefit. (Loftus, 3/17)

