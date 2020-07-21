Some Recovered COVID Patients Shunned Or Stigmatized
A Mayo Clinic publication interviews people who had the virus who report being treated differently since recovering. Other news stories on disparities in America report on telehealth challenges for low-income seniors, ageism and the beating of a veteran at the Portland protests.
Los Angeles Times:
Some Recovered COVID Patients Face Lingering Stigmas
Don Udan spent almost three weeks on a ventilator while hospitalized with COVID-19, but he has been slowly returning to his normal life since being discharged April 21. Every so often, though, he has a wake-up call that life may be different for a while. “When I had my appointment to get an ultrasound on my leg, the tech found out I was in a hospital diagnosed with COVID, and she right away left the room,” Udan said. “She kind of freaked out.” (Warth, 7/20)
San Jose Mercury News:
Coronavirus: Telehealth Leaves Poor Bay Area Seniors Behind
Seniors make up 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. and run a greater risk than most venturing outside their homes, according to the Centers for Disease Control. But even when sheltered, some elders face a lonely, disconnected reality: Half the country’s senior population doesn’t have internet access, and one-fourth live alone, according to the Census Bureau. Loneliness itself is a health risk for older adults, but experts and providers worry now more than ever that the technological divide is reducing seniors’ access to health care. Without a statewide effort specifically aimed at helping low-income seniors during the pandemic, existing programs and Bay Area nonprofits are trying to fill a tech gap made life-threatening by COVID-19. (Du Sault, 7/20)
The Washington Post:
About 82 Percent Of Those 50 And Older Complain Of Ageism, Research Says
About 82 percent of Americans who are 50 and older say they have experienced prejudice, discrimination and stereotyping based on their age, according to new research. Ageism, as it is commonly called, can occur as jokes about memory or hearing, comments about difficulty using cellphones or computers, or even passively through advertising and other forms of messaging about undesirable signs of aging, such as wrinkles or gray hair. (Searing, 7/20)
AP:
Navy Vet Beaten By Federal Agents: 'They Came Out To Fight'
The Navy veteran stands passively in Portland, Oregon, amid swirling tear gas. One of the militarized federal agents deployed by President Donald Trump swings a baton at him with full force. With both hands. Five times. Under the assault, 53-year-old Christopher David seems like a redwood tree — impervious to the blows. But in a video shot by a reporter, another officer — wearing green military camouflage, a helmet and gas mask — sprays David full in the face with what appears to be pepper gas. Video of the Saturday night incident has gone viral. Accounts of it have been reported by news outlets in the United States and around the world. (Selsky, 7/20)