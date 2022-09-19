Some States Have Already Run Out Of Moderna’s Bivalent Covid Shots

The company has not given any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays, Becker's Hospital Review reported.

Becker's Hospital Review: Supply For Moderna's Omicron Booster Hits Snag

Two weeks after the CDC and FDA authorized Moderna's bivalent omicron booster for emergency use, doses are running out in a few U.S. states. Some pharmacies and hospitals in Hawaii, California and Washington, D.C., have reported they're out of Moderna's omicron-targeted vaccine. Despite these hiccups in supply, Moderna has not cited any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays. (Twenter, 9/16)

In other updates on the covid vaccine rollout —

The Hill: Fauci Fears ‘Anti-Vaxxer Attitude’ Could Cause Outbreaks Of Non-COVID Diseases

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the “anti-vaxxer attitude” of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S. “I’m concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population . . . might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Fauci told The Financial Times in an interview published Sunday. (Oshin, 9/18)

New Hampshire Public Radio: N.H. Wants To Get Vaccine Vans Rolling Again, As New COVID Boosters Arrive

The state plans to re-launch its mobile vaccine van program next month. Officials say the four-vehicle fleet will help make COVID-19 boosters available to more people, amid an expected increase in cases this fall and winter. (Cuno-Booth, 9/16)

The Washington Post: Covid Shots For Young Kids Arrived In June. Few Have Received Them.

In June, when the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5, physicians expected apprehension among parents — after all, 4 in 10 parents with young children said they would definitely not get their youngsters vaccinated, according to a July Kaiser Family Foundation survey. But doctors and public health experts never expected there would be this little interest in vaccines for young children. (Malhi, 9/18)

Bend Bulletin: St. Charles Health System To Welcome Back Unvaccinated Workers

Hospital administrators have lifted the requirement that all health care professionals at St. Charles Health System must be vaccinated against COVID-19, nearly a year after it had been put in place. The health system said it would now allow workers who had an approved religious or medical exception to work at the health system even if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19. This follows the state’s rules requiring COVID-19 vaccination updated in April. (Roig, 9/15)

Stateline: Pandemic Prompts More States To Mandate Paid Sick Leave

For all the punishment COVID-19 has inflicted in New Mexico, the virus also is responsible for the state enacting one of the broadest paid sick leave laws in the country. “It’s almost completely related to the pandemic,” said Democratic state Sen. Mimi Stewart, who co-sponsored the bill in her chamber. (Ollove, 9/16)

And in global covid news —

AP: Bus For COVID-19 Quarantine In China Crashes, Killing 27

A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed before dawn Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others, media said. The bus overturned on an expressway in Guizhou province, a brief statement from the Sandu county police said, without mentioning any connection to quarantine. The injured were being treated, it said. (9/19)

Bloomberg: Moderna Gives WHO’s MRNA Hub Some Help, Pfizer Snubs Request

Moderna Inc. has allowed its Covid-19 vaccine to be used in a World Health Organization effort to develop mRNA shots that would increase production and access for poor countries. (Sguazzin, 9/19)

Reuters: Factbox: Vaccines Delivered Under COVAX Sharing Scheme For Poorer Countries

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), has delivered 1.72 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 146 countries, GAVI data shows. (9/16)

