South Carolina Applies For Medicaid Work Requirements Waiver Despite Other States’ Ongoing Court Battles

Both Arkansas' and Kentucky's work requirements have been blocked by federal judges. But unlike those states, South Carolina won’t completely end Medicaid benefits for people who don’t comply. Other Medicaid news comes out of New Hampshire and Vermont.

The Hill: South Carolina Seeks Trump Admin Permission For Medicaid Work Requirements

South Carolina is seeking permission from the Trump administration to impose work requirements on Medicaid beneficiaries. The state on Monday formally submitted a request to require Medicaid recipients to work, be enrolled in job training or be in school an average of 80 hours a month. (Weixel, 6/10)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Mental Health Providers React To Sununu's Veto Of Medicaid Rate Increase Bill

Mental health care providers are reacting to Governor Chris Sununu's veto of a bill that would have provided new money for mental health services in the state. The bill, backed mostly by Democrats, would have spent $3.5 million to raise the rates that Medicaid pays out for mental health services and substance use disorder treatments.In vetoing the bill, Sununu, a two-term Republican, said spending money right before the next state budget goes into effect would be redundant. (Moon, 6/11)

Rutland Herald: 'March For Medicaid' Rally Calls For Protection Of Benefits

A “March for Medicaid” drew more than 100 people to the Granite City on Saturday to protest threats to the national medical benefits program. Organized by the Vermont Workers’ Center in Barre, the “Healthcare is a Human Right” campaign march began at noon at the First Presbyterian Church on Seminary Street and proceeded down Main Street to City Hall Park for a rally. Along the way, the marchers chanted, banged drums, played musical instruments and carried banners and placards. (Mills, 6/8)

