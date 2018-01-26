Special Counsel Report Slams VA’s Slow Response To Whistle-Blower Complaints About Manchester Clinic

The Office of Special Counsel says the Department of Veterans Affairs dismissed complaints and only reacted once the media started reporting on the state of care at the clinic.

Boston Globe: Manchester VA’s Problems Not Taken Seriously Until Globe Reports, Officials Say

The Veterans Affairs administration failed to seriously investigate multiple complaints of poor patient care at the Manchester VA Medical Center in New Hampshire until media reports last year made the issues public, according to a sharply critical letter a whistle-blower agency sent to President Trump. Doctors at New Hampshire’s only hospital for veterans had long complained that an extraordinary number of veterans being treated in Manchester were suffering from a rare spinal condition that can lead to paralysis if not treated. They said it was a sign hospital officials were not paying attention to patients’ declining conditions until it was too late. (Estes, 1/25)

New Hampshire Union Leader: Special Counsel: VA Sluggish In Response To Manchester Whistleblower Complaints

The independent federal agency noted that the VA knew about shortcomings in January 2017 but acted only after the media reported about fly-infested operating rooms and spine patients facing “Third World” problems. The Special Counsel also said the VA’s Office of Medical Inspector (OMI) did not go far enough in reviewing patient charts and investigating complaints raised by whistleblower doctors. “Basically, what it is is a cover-up. That’s what the OMI has done,” said Andrea Amodeo-Vickery, who represents the whistleblower doctors. (Hayward, 1/25)

The Associated Press: Report: Manchester VA Ignored Whistleblower Complaints

In response to the Globe report, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin immediately removed three top officials and ordered an investigation. Shulkin visited the hospital in August, and said a task force would explore bringing a full-service veterans hospital to New Hampshire, teaming up with other hospitals in the state or forming a public-private partnership to improve care. "The VA did not initiate substantive changes to resolve identified issues until over seven months had elapsed, and only did so after widespread public attention focused on these matters," Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner wrote to President Donald Trump. "It is critical that whistleblowers be able to have confidence that the VA will address public health and safety issues immediately, regardless of what news coverage an issue receives." (Casey, 1/25)

