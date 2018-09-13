Spending Package Including Money For Veterans’ Programs Passed By Senate As Lawmakers Try To Avoid Shutdown

The package includes a $5.1 billion increase for the Department of Veterans Affairs, including $1.1 billion to pay for a law President Donald Trump signed in June to give veterans more freedom to see doctors outside the troubled VA system.

The Associated Press: Senate Approves 1st Spending Bill To Avert Partial Shutdown

As a major hurricane menaces the East Coast, Congress is moving to avert a legislative disaster that could lead to a partial government shutdown just weeks before the November midterm elections. Senators approved a $147 billion package Wednesday night to fund the Energy Department, veterans' programs and the legislative branch. The bill is the first of three spending packages Congress hopes to approve this month to avoid a government shutdown when the new budget year begins Oct. 1. (Daly, 9/12)

The Washington Post: Senate Passes Bipartisan Spending Package As Lawmakers Eye Shutdown Deadline

Lawmakers hope to pass another spending package, containing bills to fund the Pentagon and the Health and Human Services Department, ahead of the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year. If they succeed in sending those bills to Trump, they will have provided for most of the government’s budget for next year. And they hope Trump will be willing to declare victory over a big boost in Pentagon funding and delay the border wall fight. (Werner, 9/12)

