State Highlights: Child Of Mich. Mother Who Was Jailed For Not Vaccinating Her Son Immunized; Anthem To Develop Health IT Hub In Atlanta

Media outlets report on news from Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Ohio and Texas.

The Washington Post: A Mother Was Jailed For Refusing To Vaccinate Her Son. Now She’s Outraged He’s Been Immunized.

A Michigan mother said she's had a “rough few days” after serving nearly a week in jail for defying a court order to have her 9-year-old son vaccinated and then learning that he received several immunizations after she was locked up behind bars. Rebecca Bredow, from the Detroit area, was sentenced last week for contempt of court nearly a year after an Oakland County judge ordered her to have her son vaccinated. (Bever and Phillips, 10/12)

Georgia Health News: Anthem To Develop Mega-Center Of Health IT In Atlanta

Anthem Inc. announced Thursday that it had signed a lease to develop the 21-story building with Portman Holdings. ...Anthem said the building would be home to about 3,000 IT professionals “dedicated to creating new capabilities that will enhance the consumer health care experience, help improve quality of care, and lower health care costs.” (Miller, 10/12)

The Washington Post: A Doctor Shouted At A Sick Mother To ‘Get The Hell Out.’ Now He’s Under Criminal Investigation.

A doctor in northern Florida is under criminal investigation after he was seen on video shouting at a patient to “get the hell out” of an urgent-care clinic, then apparently grabbing her daughter's cellphone, which was recording the incident. Peter Gallogly, a physician at Gainesville After-Hours Clinic, was captured on video Monday arguing with a patient who was scolding him for a long wait time. (Bever, 10/12)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Putting A Renewed Focus On Mental Health In Cleveland

National conversations around healthcare reform and mental health make now more than ever the time to put a renewed focus on mental illness in the community, say leaders at The Centers for Families and Children. (Christ, 10/12)

Austin American-Statesman: Mosquito Tests Positive For West Nile Virus In Westlake Area, Rollingwood

A mosquito tested positive for West Nile virus in the Westlake area, Austin Public Health officials confirmed Thursday. This is the first positive test for West Nile virus in Austin this year, officials said. (Hall, 10/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription