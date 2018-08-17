State Highlights: Flurry Of Abortion Law Moves Set Off By Supreme Court Debate; Medical Boards Fail To Act On FDA Doctor Warnings

Media outlets report on news from Massachusetts, New Mexico, California, New York, Louisiana, Tennessee, Maryland, Ohio and Connecticut.

The Hill: Supreme Court Nomination Reignites Abortion Fights In States

The possibility of another Trump nominee ascending to the Supreme Court bench has created a sense of urgency among abortion supporters in the states, where activists are pushing to safeguard access to the procedure. Supporters of abortion rights worry that Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation could lead to the weakening of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that cemented a woman’s right to abortion. (Hellmann, 8/16)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: FDA Warns Doctors On Problems, But State Medical Boards Take No Action

Benedict Liao is one of 73 doctors around the country with active medical licenses who got FDA warning letters over a five-year period alleging serious problems. ... The warning letters, which get scant public attention, are sent after FDA officials conduct inspections at offices, clinics and medical facilities to determine if federal rules designed to protect patients are being violated. (Fauber and Wynn, 8/16)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Children's Hospital's After-Hours Clinic Now Offers Video Consults With Pediatricians

As a pediatrician, Dr. Emily Andriessen is used to fielding phone calls from worried parents inquiring about a rash or a sudden fever their child has developed. Now some of those calls come through a video conferencing application Andriessen works with at the Children's Pediatrics after-hours clinic in River Ridge. This summer the clinic began offering a telemedicine option for parents needing to consult with a pediatrician after regular business hours. When a call comes in, the parent speaks with a nurse who will determine whether their child's medical situation requires an in-person consultation or whether the conversation can be held through the video conferencing system with the doctor. (Clark, 8/16)

Nashville Tennessean: Mercy Community Healthcare To Expand Out Of Franklin

For the first time in its 19-year history, Mercy Community Healthcare will expand its services outside of Williamson County. The faith-based clinic in Franklin saw 9,000 patients in 2017. Those in need of health care — particularly those without insurance — came from 23 different counties. In an effort to better service patients, the clinic will expand into Marshall County, chief medical officer Dr. Alexander Brunner said. (West, 8/16)

The Washington Post: Maryland President Nixed Plan To Overhaul Athletes' Health Care A Year Before Player's Death

One year before University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair died after collapsing at a team workout, the school’s athletic department submitted a proposal that would have fundamentally changed how health care was delivered to athletes, a drastic overhaul aimed at better aligning the school with NCAA recommendations. But the plan was never implemented, its recommendations nixed by Maryland President Wallace D. Loh, according to three people with knowledge of the situation. (Stubbs, 8/16)

The Washington Post: Feds Probe Ohio State’s Handling Of Abuse Allegations Against Athletic Doctor

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Ohio State University’s response to allegations of sexual abuse against former athletic doctor Richard Strauss. The probe by the department’s Office for Civil Rights will examine whether Ohio State responded “promptly and equitably” to allegations by former students that Strauss touched athletes inappropriately during appointments and ogled them in a campus locker room, as well as claims that school officials knew or should have known about the alleged abuse, the school said. (Vieback, 8/16)

The CT Mirror: CT Overdose Death Increase Exceeds Most Other New England States

As New Haven grappled Thursday for the second straight day with a drug overdose crisis, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Connecticut’s rise in overdose deaths in 2017 was much higher than all but one other New England state. According toearly estimatesfrom the CDC, Connecticut saw an increase of around 10 percent, which is on par with the U.S. as a whole but higher than all other New England states except Maine, which saw an increase of around 14 percent. (Kara and Silber, 8/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription