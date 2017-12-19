State Highlights: Iowans Voice Deep Disapproval Over State’s Handling Of Health Care Issues; New Leak At Calif. Gas Facility Sparks Health Concerns

Media outlets report on news from Iowa, California, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Georgia, Texas, Ohio and Massachusetts.

Des Moines Register: Iowa's Mental Health System Draws Deep Disapproval, New Iowa Poll Shows

Nearly two-thirds of Iowans disapprove of how state leaders are handling mental health issues, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows. More than half of Iowans also disapprove of how state leaders are handling the Medicaid health-care program, K-12 and higher education funding, and taxes, the poll shows. And a large majority of Iowans expect those issues to be major considerations when they vote next fall, the poll says. (Leys, 12/18)

Los Angeles Times: Residents Report Nosebleeds And Headaches After New Leak At Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility

Southern California Gas Co. late Monday reported a leak at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility during a routine operation to pressurize equipment after maintenance. In a community alert, the company said the leak occurred about 4:55 p.m. and didn't pose any health risks, though it did produce a noticeable odor. (Tchekmedyian, 12/18)

The Philadelphia Inquirer/Philly.com: Carlyle Group Buys Control Of MedRisk, A KofP Workers' Comp Software Firm

Carlyle Group, whose investments range from oil refineries to nursing homes, says it has agreed to buy out Boston-based health-care investor TA Associates as majority owner of MedRisk, a King of Prussia-based maker of workers’ compensation software. MedRisk founder Shelley Boyce, chief executive Mike Ryan, and other managers will stay in place and continue to own a minority stake in the company. Carlyle money and know-how “will fuel our next stage of growth,” Boyce said in a statement. Founded in 1994, MedRisk employed more than 400 after a West Coast acquisition in 2013. Seller TA said MedRisk employed 800 as of last year. (DiStefano, 12/18)

Modern Healthcare: Cedars-Sinai Faces Sexual Harassment Suit Over Surgeon's Conduct Toward Nurse

As discussion of sexual harassment in healthcare grows, an ambulatory surgery center charge nurse has sued a prominent Los Angeles eye surgeon and the Cedars-Sinai Health System for battery, sexual harassment and discrimination. Nurse Paula Rickey alleges she was punished and forced to resign for reporting the incident, which was captured on surveillance video, while the surgeon, Dr. Kerry Kourosh Assil, received mild or no punishment. She claims that Cedars-Sinai, which owns the 90210 Surgery Center, failed to prevent or correct the harassment and discrimination. (Meyer, 12/18)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Investment Account Aims To Help Individuals With Disabilities In N.H.

People living with either physical or intellectual disabilities often face financial hardships. ... A new investment account for New Hampshire residents may ease some of that burden. Similar to a “529” college saving account, qualified participants can now invest money and use those funds on a range of needs. (Bookman, 12/18)

Georgia Health News: 39th And 41st: More Subpar Health Rankings For Georgia

Georgia remained at 41st in a national ranking of the healthiest states compiled by the United Health Foundation. Placing in the 40s is a typical ranking for the Peach State on health measures. (Miller, 12/18)

Houston Chronicle: Many People Sick With Flu In What Could Be Harsh Season

Influenza cases have been increasing in Texas and across the nation since November, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...In the first full week of December, reporting health providers said 7 percent of suspected "influenza-like illness" cases tested positive for the virus, which exceeded this season's baseline for high activity in Texas. (George, 12/18)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Lindner Center Of Hope Gets $75 Million To Boost Cincy's Mental Health

Two prominent Cincinnati families have delivered the largest financial contribution to an Ohio health care facility in more than a decade. The Fath and Lindner families announced Monday they are giving $75 million to the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason to address mental health care across the region. (Saker, 12/18)

San Francisco Chronicle: Berkeley May Repeal Law That Lets Police Use Pepper Spray During Violent Protests

A civilian commission in Berkeley worried about the health effects of pepper spray is urging the City Council to repeal an ordinance that allows police officers to use the chemical on violent protesters.T he council approved the law in September in response to a series of destructive political clashes between extremist groups in the city. (Veklerov, 12/18)

WBUR: Mass. Recreational Pot Industry Won't Just Line Pockets Of Big Businesses, Regulators Say

Cannabis cafes, home marijuana delivery, THC-infused spa treatments. All are expected to be realities in the not-too-distant future, as the state's Cannabis Control Commission transforms policy into regulations this week. (Brown, 12/18)

