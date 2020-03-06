State Highlights: Lawmakers In Colorado, Connecticut Make Moves On Public Option; Transgender Students In Virginia Gain Safeguards Adopted By A Dozen Other States

Media outlets report on news from Colorado, Connecticut, Missouri, Virginia, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

Modern Healthcare: Colorado Public Option Fight Kicks Off As Hospitals Push Alternative

Colorado lawmakers unveiled legislation on Thursday that would create a privately administered public insurance option in the individual market, but hospitals are instead pushing an alternative policy. The Colorado Hospital Association opposes the public option program, which was developed by the state government and has been pushed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. (Cohrs, 3/5)

The CT Mirror: Democrats Push Latest Public Option Bill Despite Slim Chance Of Passing

Despite long odds in a session that lasts only three months, lawmakers on Thursday rolled out the newest version of their “public option” bill, saying they were not discouraged by the limited timeframe and lack of support from key Republicans and the governor. The latest iteration of the proposal to expand government-subsidized health insurance would allow businesses with 50 or fewer employees, nonprofits of any size and labor unions to join the state-operated Connecticut Partnership plan, which already is available to municipalities. (Carlesso, 3/5)

The Washington Post: Virginia’s Transgender Students Win Safeguards Against Harassment Under New Law

Transgender students attending public school in Virginia can expect more comprehensive safeguards against harassment from peers, teachers and administrators under a measure signed Wednesday by Gov. Ralph Northam (D). The legislation, which mirrors policies adopted by roughly a dozen other states, requires the Virginia Department of Education to develop and publish rules regulating the treatment of transgender students in elementary, middle and high schools. The guidelines will span topics including bullying, dress codes, school record-keeping and the use of bathrooms. (Natanson, 3/5)

The Associated Press: Legislators: Allow Relatives, Others To Seek Gun Seizures

Key Connecticut legislators are calling for an expansion of the state's gun seizure law to allow relatives and medical professionals to report someone is too dangerous to possess firearms, a proposal coming under criticism from gun rights groups. The Democratic co-chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Gary Winfield and Rep. Steve Stafstrom, have introduced a bill to revamp Connecticut's 1999 “red flag" law, which was the first in the country to allow judges to order someone's guns seized upon evidence they are a danger to themselves or others. (3/5)

NH Times Union: Senate Endorses Tougher Punishment For Repeat Drunk Drivers Who Kill Someone

The State Senate endorsed a bill Thursday letting a judge impose much longer jail time for someone who, while driving negligently, kills another after previous drunk driving convictions. The bill (SB 743) is named Tyler Shaw’s Law after the Concord man who died in a 2018 crash caused by a repeat drunk driver, Joseph Leonard, 37, of Derry. Leonard, who had two DWI convictions prior to the fatal accident, was sentenced last year to a 6- to 12-month sentence for negligent homicide. (Landrigan, 3/5)

The Associated Press: New Hampshire Gov Joins Legal Fight To Keep 'Obamacare'

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire will join 17 other states in defending the Affordable Care Act as a case that is aimed at repealing the law goes before the U.S. Supreme Court. While he does not believe the law known as “Obamacare” has cut health care costs, Sununu told WMUR-TV that repealing the law without an “adequate replacement” would be harmful to New Hampshire residents. (3/5)

Modern Healthcare: Prisma Health To Buy Two S.C. Hospital Systems From LifePoint

South Carolina's largest health system Prisma Health will acquire two hospital systems from Brentwood, Tenn.-based rural hospital operator LifePoint Health, the organizations said Thursday. The acquisition includes Camden, S.C-based KershawHealth and Columbia, S.C.-based Providence Health, which together encompass three hospitals, a freestanding emergency department, and other facilities. (Livingston, 3/5)

Kansas City Star: Head Of Medical Marijuana In Missouri Pushes Back On Critics

The head of Missouri’s medical marijuana program is accusing lawmakers who have questioned his job performance of doing the bidding of campaign donors. Lyndall Fraker, appointed in December 2018 to oversee the program, has faced withering questions over the last month from the House government oversight committee. They include accusations that the program’s roll out was bungled and that conflicts of interest may have tainted the application process. (Hancock, 3/5)

