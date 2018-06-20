State Highlights: New York Taking Steps Toward Legalizing Marijuana; Massachusetts House Approves Plan To Help Community Hospitals

Media outlets report on news from New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, Texas, California, Montana, Kansas and Oregon.

The New York Times: Marijuana In New York: Here’s How The Laws Are Changing

New York is getting closer to legal marijuana. On Monday, the state health commissioner said he would recommend legalizing the drug, and on Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would hand out tickets to people smoking pot instead of arresting them. But before New Yorkers break out their gummies and vape pens, here’s an explainer on what’s changing and when. (Wolfe, 6/20)

State House News Service: Legislators Approve Health Care Reform Legislation

The House on Tuesday night passed health care reform legislation that uses $337 million in new assessments to stabilize community hospitals and charts a new course to help the Legislature make decisions about scope of practice changes for medical professionals. ...The new assessments - $247.5 million on insurers and $90 million on the largest hospitals - are the centerpiece of a bill that House Majority Leader Ronald Mariano said tries to keep in play lower-cost community hospitals as payment reforms and consolidations shake out in the health care industry. (Norton, 6/20)

The Baltimore Sun: University Of Maryland Hires Consultant To Review Team Protocols After Football Player's Death

The University of Maryland has hired a sports medicine consulting group to conduct an external review of the football team’s protocols after the death of a 19-year-old offensive lineman. Walters Inc., led by Dr. Rod Walters, a former college athletic trainer, will begin its review by the end of the week, university officials said Tuesday night. The review could take up to 90 days. (Richman, 6/19)

Houston Chronicle: MD Anderson To Pay $4.3 Million Penalty For Data Breach

A federal judge imposed a $4.3 million fine against the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for failing to secure health records which led to the possible compromise of health records of 35,000 people, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service announced Monday. The case stems from three incidents in 2012 and 2013 when an employee’s laptop was stolen at a residence and two unencrypted two thumb drives went missing. (Deam, 6/19)

California Healthline: First Female Dean ‘A Sea Of Change’ At USC’s Scandal-Plagued Medical School

The University of Southern California veered sharply and deliberately from tradition in naming the first woman — and the first geriatrician — to lead its 133-year-old medical school. Dr. Laura Mosqueda, who took over the position on May 1, says she’ll work hard to steer more young doctors toward elderly care to treat the country’s aging population. At the same time, she will face a stiff challenge trying to help rehabilitate the image of USC as it grapples with the growing fallout from recent drug and sexual misconduct scandals. (Abram, 6/19)

Houston Chronicle: UH Hires Three Deans For Planned Med School

The University of Houston has hired three deans for its planned medical college, progress toward its goal of opening in 2020. The new administrators are Dr. Ruth Bush, associate dean for medical education; Dr. Kathryn Horn, associate dean for student affairs, admissions and outreach; and Dr. David Buck, associate dean for community health. All come from Texas institutions. (Ackerman, 6/18)

Kaiser Health News: ‘Holy Cow’ Moment Changes How Montana’s State Health Plan Does Business

Marilyn Bartlett, the director administrator of Montana’s Health Care and Benefits Division, recalls thinking “holy cow” when she got an urgent directive from state legislators in late 2014: “You have to get these costs under control, or else.” Increasing health care costs in the state workers’ health plan were helping hold down workers’ wages. The plan’s financial reserves were dwindling, heading for negative territory. (Appleby, 6/20)

KCUR: Jackson County Replaces One Troubled Healthcare Provider At The Jail With Another

Jackson County has hired one of the biggest providers of jail healthcare in the country to provide service at the downtown jail. However, the company has a history of being sued for poor care. Over the past ten years, Advanced Correctional Healthcare (ACH) has been sued 108 times in 16 states, according to Justia.com which tracks federal cases online. Several of those lawsuits are in Missouri and Kansas. A 2016 CBS News investigation uncovered six settlements ACH made with families "whose relatives died from preventable causes," according to the network. (Zeff, 6/19)

The Oregonian: Physician Who Held Botox Parties At Her Home Pleads Guilty To Federal Crime

A 54-year-old physician gave up her medical license and pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor after admitting to injecting patients at her home with wrinkle-reducing drugs Botox and Juvéderm that she got from overseas. Prosecutors will recommend that Brenda Roberts be sentenced to six months of probation. Roberts voluntarily surrendered her license after she came under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Food & Drug Administration. (Bernstein, 6/19)

