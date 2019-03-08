State Highlights: Security Breach Expands To Hundreds Of Thousands Of Patients in Michigan, Pa.; Committee Forms To Reduce Substance Abuse At Virginia Colleges

Media outlets report on news from Michigan, Virginia, New York, Minnesota, Washington, Wisconsin, California, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Detroit Free Press: Data Breach Grows To Hundreds Of Thousands Of Medical Patients

A late September malware attack at Detroit-based Wolverine Solutions Group, a contractor that provides mailing and other services for hospitals and health care companies, may have compromised the personal and medical information of hundreds of thousands of people nationwide. Among the companies whose customers already have gotten notification of the security breach are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan; Health Alliance Plan; McLaren Health Care, Three Rivers Health in southwestern Michigan; North Ottawa Community Health System in Grand Haven, and at least two hospitals in northwestern Pennsylvania: Warren General Hospital and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Kane. (Shamus, 3/7)

The Associated Press: New Group Aims To Reduce Drug, Alcohol Abuse At Universities

A new committee has been formed in Virginia to try to reduce alcohol and drug abuse at the state’s colleges and universities. The Virginia Higher Education Substance Use Advisory Committee is made up of representatives from public and private institutions of higher education, student leaders, state agencies and statewide partners. (3/8)

Modern Healthcare: New York Nurses To Vote On Strike Authorization

The New York State Nurses Association said it expects its members to vote to authorize a strike Thursday. The strike would affect Montefiore, Mount Sinai and New York–Presbyterian hospitals. The union is fighting for hospitals to codify nurse-to-patient ratios in the contract—which would increase facilities' staffing costs. (Henderson, 3/7)

Detroit Free Press: Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Makes More Than Some Auto Bosses

The top boss at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has reached the pinnacle of executive pay in Michigan, getting more in total compensation than CEOs at several bigger for-profit companies across the state. Blues CEO Daniel Loepp, 61, who received $19.2 million in total compensation last year — a record for Michigan's largest insurance company — is also one of the highest-paid bosses of any health insurer in the nation. (Reindl, 3/8)

MPR: State Officials Say Plasma Company Violated Transgender Woman's Rights

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has sued CSL Plasma of violating the state's Human Rights Act for not allowing a transgender woman to donate plasma. ... Vaynerman said the lawsuit is as much about protecting civil rights of all Minnesotans as it is about protecting James' rights. (Zdechlik, 3/7)

Seattle Times: How Seattle Fought The Plague Of AIDS

By 1996, when lifesaving drugs began to change everything, the death toll in King County alone stood at 3,276 — more than three times the number of Washingtonians killed in Vietnam. But like memories of war, memories of the plague that nearly obliterated a generation of gay men have faded for many in the decades since the disease first appeared. (Doughton, 3/7)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Medical College Of Wisconsin Plans $100 Million Expansion For Cancer

The Medical College of Wisconsin plans to build a $100 million cancer research center, giving it needed space to expand and consolidate labs, equipment and staff now in different locations on its Wauwatosa campus. Gov. Tony Evers has included $15 million in his proposed budget to help pay for the expansion. The Medical College had asked the state for a $25 million grant. (Boulton, 3/7)

Sacramento Bee: STIs: Time To Address California’s Worst Public Health Crisis

California has long been a leader on forward-thinking policies, but the state is falling behind in addressing a major public health crisis: the continuing spread of HIV, hepatitis C (HCV), and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). In recent years, California has seen a record rise in cases of STIs and a spike in the number of stillbirths caused by syphilis. (Weiner and Gloria, 3/8)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento’s Sutter Reports First Annual Loss In 23 Years

Sacramento-based Sutter Health reported Thursday that it had posted a year-end financial loss of $198 million for 2018, a precipitous decline from 2017 when the nonprofit hospital giant generated income of $893 million. This is the first time Sutter has reported a loss since its merger with San Francisco’s California Healthcare System in 1995. (Anderson, 3/7)

Chicago Tribune: 6 Women Sexually Abused By Counselor At Women's Rehab Center Timberline Knolls, Prosecutors Say

The women and girls who come to Timberline Knolls are in crisis. They arrive at the nationally recognized treatment center after suicide attempts, addicted to drugs, overwhelmed by mood and eating disorders. But instead of finding safe harbor, some reported being traumatized in new and horrible ways. Cook County prosecutors allege that a Timberline Knolls counselor, Mike Jacksa, sexually assaulted or abused six patients last year at the leafy 43-acre rehab center in suburban Lemont. (Jackson, 3/7)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Pennsylvania Is Taking Research Applications From Cannabis Firms. Again

Pennsylvania released applications for cannabis companies that want to participate in the state’s much-vaunted medical marijuana research program. Each winner will be granted a permit to grow cannabis and a permit to open six retail dispensaries. Each applicant must have a pre-existing research contract with one of the eight state-approved health systems. (Wood, 3/7)

