State Highlights: States Inadvertently Cashing In On Practices They’re Trying To Ban; Calif. Health Groups Want Soda Taxes On Ballot

Media outlets report on news from California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Oregon.

Bloomberg: How Private Equity Keeps States Invested In Medical Billing Practices They've Banned

Several states have barred medical providers from shocking patients with surprise bills for thousands of dollars, but pensions in those same states are poised to profit from the practice. Public-employee retirement funds in California, New York, Oregon and other states have heavily invested with a private-equity firm, KKR & Co., that’s been buying up companies known for demanding steep payouts for emergency medical treatment and hospital stays that may not have been entirely covered by a person’s health plan. (Tozzi, 7/3)

Los Angeles Times: Healthcare Groups Want California Voters To Tax Soda

Soda companies got a respite last week from battling local taxes on sugary beverages, after California lawmakers grudgingly passed a 12-year ban on cities and counties imposing the levies. That reprieve might be short-lived. Major healthcare groups announced Monday that they will pursue a statewide soda tax initiative on the 2020 ballot to pay for public health programs. And in another jab at the beverage industry, the initiative would enshrine in the California Constitution the right of local governments to impose soda taxes. (Mason, 7/2)

The CT Mirror: Multiple Investigations Follow Pregnant Teen's Death At State Psychiatric Hospital

With the autopsy still pending of a pregnant teenager who died in an apparent suicide at Connecticut’s psychiatric hospital for children, the Department of Public Health, along with an intersection of state agencies, has begun an investigation into the death. The 16-year-old’s suicide, which occurred late last Thursday night at the South Campus of the Albert J. Solnit Children’s Center in Middletown, has prompted inquiries from child advocates, the Department of Children and Families, the Department of Public Health, and the state police. (Hurlbut, 7/2)

Boston Globe: Mass. Is One Of Just 2 States That Hasn’t Passed A Budget For This Fiscal Year

The Democratic-controlled Massachusetts House and Senate have both passed their own versions of a $41 billion state budget. But, so far, they haven’t been able to reconcile the two spending plans. Besides setting appropriations for specific areas — the state’s Medicaid program, the State Police, housing for homeless families, for example — each budget also includes policy sections that would change state law. (Miller, 7/2)

Modern Healthcare: California Law Introduces New Data Concerns For Healthcare Organizations

California legislators are giving companies dealing in personal data—including some health information—yet another set of restrictions to contend with thanks to a new broad privacy law passed last week. The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 gives consumers more control over the personal data that businesses collect. Companies have to tell people what data they've collected, what they're using the data for, and which third parties they've given access to the data, among other requirements. (Arndt, 7/2)

The Oregonian: Portland-Area Measles Case Leads To 500 People Notified Of Potential Exposure

Upward of 500 people might have been exposed to the measles after someone with the virus entered a Gresham child care center, Multnomah County health officials said Monday. The measles infection was confirmed Wednesday after an emergency room visit. County health officials, Adventist Health Portland and the child care center have since issued notifications to anyone who might have come into contact with the patient. (Harbarger, 7/2)

KQED: Air District Explains Why Smoke Advisory From Wildfires To The North Came Late

Local air regulators issued a smoke advisory Sunday afternoon, hours after many people in the Bay Area woke up to an orange sky, ash falling to the ground and the smell of smoke in the air. Winds had pushed smoke and debris from the massive County Fire burning in Yolo and Napa counties into the central Bay Area, causing a flurry of photos on social media and alerts from some local agencies and elected officials. (Goldberg, 7/2)

WBUR: Cannabis Testing Labs Feel Squeeze From Mass. Communities

A lack of independent testing laboratories is being blamed in part for the slow roll-out of adult-use, or recreational, marijuana in Massachusetts. But the founder of one of the labs that has been providing testing for the state's medical marijuana market pushed back Monday against the criticism. (Brown, 7/2)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento Homeless: City Council Will Consider New Bathroom

The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday will consider opening more restrooms for homeless people in the downtown area, following months of researching ways to reduce human waste and address public health concerns. The city manager's office is recommending that the council allow homeless people to use restrooms in an existing building at North A and 14th streets in the River District, and contract with the county to help connect bathroom users with housing and medical and social services. (Hubert, 7/3)

