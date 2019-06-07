State Highlights: Two ‘Shocking’ Suicides Prompt NYC Police Officials To Urge Troubled Officers To Seek Help; Virginia Warns Of Suspected Measles Exposure

Media outlets report on news from New York, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota and Texas.

The New York Times: Two Veteran Police Officers Die By Suicide In 24 Hours, Stunning Department

One was a veteran deputy chief found dead in his police vehicle in the neighborhood where he worked. The other was a longtime homicide detective, discovered lifeless hours later in the dark marshlands of southern Brooklyn. Both men had killed themselves, startling back-to-back suicides that prompted senior police officials to make direct pleas to troubled officers on the 36,000-member force to seek help. (Wilson, 6/6)

The Washington Post: Virginia Warns Of Possible Exposure To Measles-Infected Child At Dulles Airport, Other Locations

The Virginia Health Department issued an advisory Thursday, cautioning the public that they may have been exposed to a measles-infected child at Dulles International Airport on Sunday and in several other places in Northern Virginia a few days later. Alison Ansher, health director for the Prince William Health District, said the case was not related to a current outbreak in several parts of the United States. (Kunkle, 6/6)

Richmond Times Dispatch: Virginia Investigates Suspected Measles Case In Northern Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is investigating a suspected case of measles in Northern Virginia that doesn't appear to be related to the nationwide outbreak that on Wednesday surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases. A child who recently traveled outside the U.S. was taken to an emergency room with symptoms that appear to be measles. If confirmed, it would be the state's first case this year. (Balch, 6/6)

The CT Mirror: Lamont: We'll Revisit Public Option Health Care Issue Next Year

After months of heated debate, the so-called public option bill foundered in the Senate late Wednesday. Lawmakers engaged in last-minute talks but ultimately could not muster the support to bring the measure up for a vote. (Carlesso, 6/6)

Sacramento Bee: Anthem Will Pay $2.8 Million Fine To Resolve California Charges

Anthem Blue Cross will pay $2.8 million to the state of California and invest $8.4 million to improve how it logs consumer calls as part of a settlement with the Department of Managed Health Care over its allegations that the insurer was failing to identify, process or resolve consumer complaints, the department announced Thursday. (Anderson, 6/7)

Arizona Republic: Maricopa County Officials: 1st Heat-Related Death Of 2019 Was Older Man

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more people die from the heat than all other natural disasters combined. Last year, heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County were the highest on record at 182. (Hudson, 6/6)

Chicago Tribune: Rahm Emanuel Closed Half Of Chicago's Mental Health Clinics. What Was The Impact — And Will Lightfoot Reopen Them?

Few issues in recent Chicago history have been as contentious as former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s decision to close half the city’s mental health clinics, and now Lori Lightfoot will inherit complaints that the move left hundreds of at-risk patients without stable care. The new mayor has said she is up to the challenge, promising to repair what she calls the city’s broken mental health safety net. But Lightfoot’s immediate plans aren’t expected to include reopening the clinics, according to some advisers and priorities identified by her transition team. (Coen, 6/6)

The Baltimore Sun: Given UMMS Profits, Critics Ask Why It's Seeking To Raise Rates At Flagship Hospital

The University of Maryland Medical System, under fire for lucrative no-bid contracts with some of its board members, is earning above-average profits even as it seeks state approval to charge some patients more, according to an analysis by The Baltimore Sun. The system’s profitability raises questions among advocates and some regulators and lawmakers who wonder why it needs to make even more money — especially considering those insider deals and millions in bonuses the state-supported, nonprofit health system has paid its executives in recent years. (Cohn and Rector, 6/6)

The Washington Post: Everett Palmer, Jr. Died While Being Held In A Pennsylvania Prison. His Family Is Demanding Answers

The call came out of nowhere one April day last year: Everett Palmer Jr. was dead. The 41-year-old Army veteran and father of two had traveled from his home in Delaware to Lancaster County, Pa., on April 7 to resolve an outstanding DUI warrant from 2016, his family told The Washington Post on Thursday. But two days later, his family received a call that he had died at York County Prison. (Epstein, 6/6)

Tampa Bay Times: St. Petersburg City Council Supports Universal Health Care

City Council took up a national political debate Thursday, voting to support universal health care. The resolution, which passed 6-2, was requested by Council member Steve Kornell. ...About a dozen people spoke in favor of the resolution, which requests members of congress who represent St. Petersburg support the Medicare for All Act of 2019. Only one person spoke against it. (Solomon, 6/6)

The Star Tribune: Fairview Health Buys Three Clinics In Western Wisconsin

Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services is buying a medical practice with three clinics in western Wisconsin, a deal that adds to the trend of Minnesota-based health care groups seeking more patients east of the St. Croix River. Fairview did not release financial terms for its purchase of Vibrant Health Family Clinics, which includes 12 doctors, four advanced practice providers and a total of 93 employees. (Snowbeck, 6/6)

The Wall Street Journal: New Yorkers Are Living Longer Than Ever

Older New Yorkers, who make up roughly 13% of the city’s population, are living longer than ever, according to a new report released Thursday from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The life-expectancy of older New Yorkers is now 81.2 years, roughly 2.5 years longer than the national average and up from the reported life expectancy of 80.9 years in 2010. Roughly half of the city’s older New Yorkers, defined as those 65 and older, were born outside the U.S. and are more likely to live in neighborhoods where there are high rates of poverty with less access to medical care. (West, 6/6)

Houston Chronicle: Researchers Study Over-The-Phone Dementia Care For Northwest Houston Seniors

With the help of Northwest Assistance Ministries and a $120,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Association, Pickens is spearheading a six-month pilot program study to gauge the effectiveness of telephone-based care for Meals on Wheels clients with dementia and their caregivers. NAM, a nonprofit providing resources for people in need throughout northwest Harris County, is enlisting participants for the study through the organization’s Meals on Wheels program. ...The program identifies unmet needs of seniors with dementia and their caregivers through baseline assessments that test for a variety of domains, including anxiety, loneliness, depression, financial and safety concerns. Based on what participants trigger positive for, short-term and long-term goals are established to address those concerns. (Feuk, 6/6)

MPR: Minnesota Doctors To Mull Recreational Marijuana

The Minnesota Medical Association represents physicians and doctors-in-training in the state. The group said the discussion will focus on the health effects of marijuana and what legalizing recreational use of the drug might mean for Minnesota. (Zdechlik, 6/6)

