State Highlights: UC Hospital Workers Could Strike Again After Talks Stall; Mass. Needs To Improve Its Game To Become Digital Health Care Epicenter, Study Says

Sacramento Bee: 10,000 UC Hospital, Campus Workers Weigh Strike Over Impasse

Union leaders for roughly 10,000 research and technical workers are contemplating whether to strike against the University of California after their union bargaining team rejected the last, best and final offer presented last week by the administration. ...The UC has been negotiating with UPTE-CWA 9119 since May 2017, and its last contract offer expired Friday. (Anderson, 2/27)

Boston Globe: Study Praises Tech, But Has Suggestions For How Massachusetts Can Become A Digital Health Hub

The study, based on feedback from over 280 prominent business leaders, academics, and digital health care experts, provides no backup data but shares general findings. It says it will take work for the state to overtake Silicon Valley as the epicenter for digital health care. (Saltzman, 2/27)

The CT Mirror: Federal Monitor's Report In DCF Case Shows Continued Concerns

The latest report from the federal monitor of the state Department of Children and Families shows that the agency maintained compliance with five of 10 measures that are part of a court supervised exit plan, but is still failing to meet the remaining five – including those related to hiring and caseloads. (Megan, 2/26)

Modern Healthcare: Tenet In Exclusive Talks Over Potential Conifer Deal

Tenet Healthcare Corp. is in exclusive talks over a potential deal for its revenue cycle subsidiary, Conifer Health Solutions, the hospital chain's CEO said on the company's earnings call Tuesday morning. Dallas-based Tenet has been shopping around Conifer for more than a year now, and executives have acknowledged the process is taking longer than expected. In announcing the exclusivity talks, Tenet CEO Ron Rittenmeyer said there is no assurance the development will result in a transaction. (Bannow, 2/26)

KCUR: UMKC Says Pharmacy Professor Stole Student's Research And Sold It For $1.5 Million

The University of Missouri on Tuesday sued a professor who has been accused of exploiting student labor, alleging he defrauded the university of at least $1.5 million by stealing a student’s research and selling it. The suit, filed in federal court in Kansas City, accuses UMKC pharmacy professor Ashim Mitra of stealing a more effective formulation to deliver drugs to the eye from one of his graduate students, Dr. Kishore Cholkar. (Margolies, 2/26)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Public-Health Veteran Amy Acton To Head Ohio Department Of Health

Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday filled the final vacancy in his cabinet, naming Dr. Amy Acton of suburban Bexley as his choice to lead the Ohio Department of Health. Acton, who most recently served assenata community research and grants administrator at the non-profit Columbus Foundation, vowed at a news conference to tackle a wide-ranging list of public health issues, from substance abuse to youth health. (Pelzer, 2/26)

Tampa Bay Times: 'Three Strikes' Removal Means Some Hillsborough Convicted Felons Will Now Get Health Care

Earlier this month, county commissioners unanimously agreed to remove that “Three Strikes ‘‘policy, a controversial eligibility requirement for Hillsborough’s health care plan that was enacted in 2005. The policy change, championed by Commissioner Sandra Murman, will go into effect March 15. (Dawson, 2/26)

The Baltimore Sun: LifeBridge Health To Buy Bon Secours Hospital In Baltimore

LifeBridge Health, which operates Sinai Hospital in North Baltimore, announced Tuesday that it will acquire Bon Secours Hospital, a primary provider of medical and behavioral health services to underserved residents of West Baltimore. The move, less than six months after Bon Secours merged with the Catholic health provider Mercy Health of Ohio, continues the consolidation of hospital ownership within Maryland. The larger health systems say aligning their facilities puts them on more solid financial footing by cutting operating costs while widening access to medical specialties, but the moves also stoke fears in local communities about changes to long-provided services. (Cohn, 2/26)

California Healthline: Dental Clinic Screens For Depression, Other Mental Health Issues During Dentist Visits

Dr. Huong Le spends an average of 45 minutes with each of her dental patients during their visits, so she gets to know them well, especially the older ones who come in more than twice a year. She hears about their families, stories from their home countries and, often, how lonely they feel. More than once, Le and her staff at Asian Health Services have heard their patients express suicidal thoughts. (Ibarra, 2/26)

Modern Healthcare: Texas Physician, Hospital Administrator Convicted In $20 Million Fraud Scheme

A federal jury convicted a Texas physician and former hospital administrator of running a $20 million healthcare fraud scheme that involved billing insurers for unnecessary medical tests, some of which were not even performed. The U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division announced the conviction late last week of internal medicine physician Dr. Harcharan Narang and Dayakar Moparty of one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, 17 counts of healthcare fraud and three counts of money laundering. They face up to 10 years in federal prison for each count of healthcare fraud and up to 20 years for each count of money laundering. (Bannow, 2/26)

Marketplace: North Carolina Is Trying To Lower Health Care Costs For State Workers By Limiting How Much The State Pays Some Health Providers

The state of North Carolina, like many other employers, is trying to get a handle on the rising cost of health care. The state is taking a step toward lowering costs for state workers by taking control of how much it pays for each visit to mental health and primary care providers. (Olgin, 2/26)

