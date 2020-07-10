State Legislatures Experience COVID-19 Outbreaks
The Mississippi statehouse is closed for two weeks after 26 lawmakers and at least 10 employees tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, in Ohio, the state House of Representatives has returned to work-from-home status.
ABC News:
Mississippi Statehouse Shuttered For 2 Weeks As Dozens Of Lawmakers Contract Coronavirus
The statehouse in Mississippi has been closed as a surge in novel coronavirus cases now includes at least 26 lawmakers -- both representatives and senators -- and 10 Capitol employees. "That number will certainly grow," Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state's health officer, said at a news conference on Wednesday, when at least five of the state's largest hospitals reported having zero available ICU beds, forcing patients to be sent out of state. (Pereira, 7/9)
AP:
House Staffers To Work From Home After Aide Tests Positive
The Ohio House of Representatives reinstated work-from-home status Thursday after a legislative aide tested positive this week for COVID-19.House Speaker Larry Householder told his colleagues to not report to the Riffe Center for work until further notice. (Amiri, 7/9)
Also —
NPR:
'STOP GETTING TESTED' For Coronavirus, Ohio Politician Tells Constituents
Ohio state Rep. Nino Vitale (R) is urging his constituents not to get tested for the coronavirus, flouting advice from health officials — and from another Republican lawmaker, Gov. Mike DeWine. "This is what happens when people go crazy and get tested," Vitale wrote on Facebook this week. "STOP GETTING TESTED!" (Chappell, 7/9)