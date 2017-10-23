States Fret As Congress Dilly Dallies Over CHIP Funding Renewal

Politico takes a look at where things stand and what will happen if funding for the popular program dries up.

Politico: States May Roll Back Children’s Health Coverage Without Money From Congress

Federal funds for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) expired Sept. 30, leaving states to come up with short-term fixes to keep their programs going. CHIP, now in its 20th year, primarily covers children from low-income families who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid. The program has long had bipartisan support, but lawmakers — consumed by the fight over Obamacare — blew past a key funding deadline and have been slow to extend new money. (Pradhan and Frostenson, 10/23)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Swaying Between Hope And Practicality As Congress Remains Inactive, Virginia Begins Dismantling Children's Health Insurance Program

The Department of Medical Assistance Services, or DMAS, has to be ready by the beginning of December so it can give families at least 60 days notice that their children will no longer be covered by the program when money runs out at the end of January. (O'Connor, 10/22)

