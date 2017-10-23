KHN Morning Briefing

States Fret As Congress Dilly Dallies Over CHIP Funding Renewal

Politico takes a look at where things stand and what will happen if funding for the popular program dries up.

Politico: States May Roll Back Children’s Health Coverage Without Money From Congress
Federal funds for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) expired Sept. 30, leaving states to come up with short-term fixes to keep their programs going. CHIP, now in its 20th year, primarily covers children from low-income families who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid. The program has long had bipartisan support, but lawmakers — consumed by the fight over Obamacare — blew past a key funding deadline and have been slow to extend new money. (Pradhan and Frostenson, 10/23)

