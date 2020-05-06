States Making Deep Cuts To Medicaid Programs Just When Their Residents Need It Most

As states struggle not to collapse beneath the economic burden of the pandemic, they're eyeing their Medicaid programs -- often the largest budget item for a state -- as a way to stanch the bleeding. Meanwhile, states are also asking Congress for help to cover astronomical unemployment claims.

Politico: States Cut Medicaid As Millions Of Jobless Workers Look To Safety Net

States facing sudden drops in tax revenue amid the pandemic are announcing deep cuts to their Medicaid programs just as millions of newly jobless Americans are surging onto the rolls. And state officials are worried that they’ll have to slash benefits for patients and payments to health providers in the safety net insurance program for the poor unless they get more federal aid. State Medicaid programs in the last economic crisis cut everything from dental services to podiatry care — and reduced payments to hospitals and doctors in order to balance out spending on other needs like roads, schools and prisons. (Roubein and Goldberg, 5/5)

Modern Healthcare: Trump Administration Takes First Step Toward Medicaid Provider Grants

The Trump administration is collecting information that could be used to distribute COVID-19 provider relief grant funds to providers that serve Medicaid enrollees.CMS on Friday asked states to submit provider-level Medicaid payment information by Tuesday. That signals the administration is currently working on Medicaid-centric distribution of provider relief funds, though details are still unclear. (Cohrs, 5/5)

Bangor Daily News: More Mainers Turn To The State’s Safety Net As The Pandemic Drags On

The need for Maine’s social safety net is steadily increasing as the coronavirus pandemic continues, with applications for food and cash assistance doubling since February and the state’s expanded Medicaid program seeing its biggest enrollment jump since implementation last year. (Andrews, 5/6)

Politico: 9 States Seek $36B In Federal Advances For Unemployment Claims

Nine states have told the Department of Labor they plan to ask for $36 billion in federal advances to cover the astronomical cost of unemployment payouts amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to new information provided to POLITICO Tuesday night by federal officials. Illinois, which had fiscal problems before the coronavirus, tops the list with an $11 billion request in May and June. (Murphy, 5/5)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Budget Writers Back Federal Aid To Pandemic-Plagued States

The leaders of the Georgia House and Senate budget committees this week joined the chorus of state and local officials asking Congress to back more aid to local governments in the wake of the coronavirus recession. The economic shutdown brought on by the pandemic has led to mass unemployment, and some businesses remain closed. Many of those that have opened are doing limited business. (Salzer, 5/5)

Stateline: Some States Let Vulnerable Workers Turn Down Jobs

As governors start to allow businesses to reopen, they’re under pressure to clarify whether people can refuse a job offer and stay on unemployment if they’re afraid of catching the coronavirus at work. States generally cut residents from their unemployment insurance rolls if they turn down a job offer that matches their skill set and work history. But the coronavirus pandemic has raised new questions about whether it’s safe for people — particularly older, sicker people — to return to work, and what employers must do to keep workers safe. (Quinton, 5/6)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Coronavirus In Ohio: State Asks Employers To Report Employees Who Don't Return To Work

As Ohio reopens some businesses, employees who don't return to work could lose unemployment benefits – even if they have a health condition that makes them more susceptible to the novel coronavirus or problems getting child care. Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is asking employers to report workers who quit or refuse work – potentially cutting those former employees off from unemployment benefits. Those not eligible for unemployment in Ohio would also lose access to the additional $600 a week approved in the federal stimulus package. (Balmert, 5/5)

The Associated Press: States With Few Virus Cases Get Big Share Of Relief Aid

Alaska, Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming are not epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet these four states scored big this spring when Congress pumped out direct federal aid, while the two hardest-hit states, New York and New Jersey, got comparatively little given the vast numbers of cases and deaths they have seen. An Associated Press analysis shows that some states with small populations like these took in an out-sized share of the $150 billion in federal money that was designed to address coronavirus-related expenses, when measured by the number of positive tests for the COVID-19 disease. (Mulvihill, 5/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription