States Shifting Toward Offering Medication-Assisted Treatment For Inmates With Opioid Addiction

A study of a new program in Rhode Island that offers inmates addiction medications found that opioid overdose deaths dropped by nearly two-thirds among recently incarcerated people in the first year of the initiative, which could provide a road map to other states struggling with the same issue. In other news on the crisis: the CMS tweaks its proposal on limiting opioid prescriptions; New Jersey's governor halts new funding on public service announcements; and more.

Stateline: New Momentum For Addiction Treatment Behind Bars

From the moment they are arrested, people with an addiction to heroin and prescription painkillers and those who are taking medications to beat their addictions face the prospect of painful opioid withdrawal. At least a quarter of the people in U.S. prisons and jails are addicted to opioids. Those who are released rejoin their communities with dangerously reduced tolerance and nothing to blunt their drug cravings, making them highly susceptible to a deadly overdose. (Vestal, 4/4)

The Hill: CMS Tweaks Opioid Proposal After Backlash

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has released a sweeping final Medicare rule that included altering a draft proposal aimed at curbing the opioid epidemic that had proven controversial. The agency had received pushback on a proposal that would have meant a prescription for high doses of opioids (90 milligrams of morphine per day or more) automatically wouldn’t be filled and the patient would need special permission from their private insurance company in order to receive the medication. (Roubein, 4/3)

The Associated Press: Gov. Murphy Wants New Opioid Spending But Not For Commercials

Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday he wants $100 million in new spending to address New Jersey's opioid crisis while shutting down the prospect of any Chris Christie-style public service announcements to promote substance abuse treatment. Murphy, a Democrat, outlined the budget proposal Tuesday at the Rescue Mission of Trenton, a recovery house for poor residents and those with drug addiction that Christie, the Republican former governor, also visited throughout his two terms. (4/3)

Health News Florida: SWFL State Senator Says Opioids Are Hurting Newborns

Known as neonatal abstinence syndrome, babies born to mothers who’ve taken opioids during pregnancy themselves must endure the painful symptoms of withdrawal during their first days of life. Risks and symptoms include premature birth, tremors, irritability and almost constant inconsolable crying, hyperactive reflexes, poor feeding, dehydration and even seizures to name a few. (Lacovone and Kiniry, 4/3)

Boston Globe: A Quest For Addiction Treatment That Works, And The Data To Prove It

Column Health joins a shift in emphasis in Massachusetts toward outpatient care and the use of medication in treating addiction. This year, for example, the state funded eight new programs in doctor’s offices to expand access to such care. (Freyer, 4/3)

