STDs Rose Sharply Last Year, With Syphilis Rate The Highest In 30 Years
STDs Chlamydia, Syphilis, Gonorrhea Increased In US In 2021
Rates of common sexually transmitted infections sharply increased in the US last year, alarming some health officials and sexual health advocates who argue the country needs to do more to stop the spread of preventable diseases. (Muller, 9/19)
'Out Of Control' STD Situation Prompts Call For Changes
Sharply rising cases of some sexually transmitted diseases — including a 26% rise in new syphilis infections reported last year — are prompting U.S. health officials to call for new prevention and treatment efforts. “It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.,” said Dr. Leandro Mena of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases. (Stobbe, 9/19)
In news about monkeypox and polio —
Florida Infant, New Hampshire Child Contract Monkeypox
A Florida infant and a child from New Hampshire represent the latest reported pediatric monkeypox infections, and both cases highlight the role that household contacts and surface contamination could play in monkeypox exposure. (Soucheray, 9/19)
The Vaccine Loophole In Polio Eradication
The world has been so close to eradicating polio for so long—which is exactly why the virus is staging a comeback now. (Wu, 9/16)