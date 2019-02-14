‘Stop Disease Before It Happens’: Government Plans To Roll Out Challenge For Private Investment In AI To Provide Better Health Care

Adam Boehler, head of Medicare and Medicaid’s innovation institute, said significant financial awards will be given to the top submissions, but he declined to say how much money is being devoted to the program. In other news, Dr. Eric Topol says he's not impressed with what AI has done to progress health care.

Stat: U.S. Launching Program To Spur Investment In AI For Health Care

A top U.S. health official said Wednesday that the government will launch an “artificial intelligence health outcomes challenge” to spur private investment in the technology and help rethink the delivery of medical care. Adam Boehler, head of Medicare and Medicaid’s innovation institute, said the goal of the initiative is to drive broader uptake of AI to help root out wasteful care, improve quality, and cut costs. (Ross, 2/13)

Stat: He Hunted For Gold-Standard Research On AI In Medicine — And Didn't Find Much

By now everyone’s heard about the potential of artificial intelligence in medicine to revolutionize things like interpreting medical data and predicting patient outcomes. And everyone’s probably heard plenty, too, about how much hype is out there about what these algorithms can actually do. But what does the evidence say? Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist and geneticist at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, recently published a review article in the journal Nature Medicine in which he sifted through the research available on AI in medicine. He wasn’t impressed. (Robbins, Feuerstein and Garde, 2/14)

