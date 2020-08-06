Stop Partying Or We’ll Shut Off Your Utilities, LA Mayor Warns
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened to shut off power and water to residents who hold big parties. In other states, large gatherings continue to spread the coronavirus to large numbers of people. But in Fargo, N.D., an outdoor festival goes on.
Los Angeles Times:
Houses Hosting Big Parties Could Have Utilities Shut Off, Mayor Says
Following reports of large parties that violate health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that he will authorize the city to shut off water and power services to residents who hold such gatherings. Beginning Friday night, if Los Angeles Police Department officers respond to and verify that a large party is occurring at a property, and there’s evidence that the venue has repeatedly engaged in such behavior, the department will request that the city shut off water and power services within 48 hours. (Miller, Winton and Money, 8/5)
AP:
Mayor Of North Dakota's Largest City Backing Blues Festival
The mayor of the city that was once the hot spot for the coronavirus in North Dakota is supporting an annual outdoor music festival set to go on as planned this weekend. The 25th Fargo Blues Festival is scheduled Friday and Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field, where officials have had plenty of preventative practice by hosting home baseball games for both the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association. (Kolpack, 8/5)
CNN:
Ohio Governor Says 91 People Got Coronavirus After Infected Man Went To Church
A man with Covid-19 went to church in mid-June, then 91 other people got sick, including 53 who were at the service, according to Ohio's governor. "It spread like wildfire, wildfire. Very, very scary," Gov. MIke De Wine said Tuesday. "We know that our faith-based leaders want nothing more than to protect those who come to worship." To illustrate how one infected person can spread the virus, state health officials released a color graphic showing how the cases radiated to some who weren't even at the service. (Almasy, 8/6)
The Hill:
North Carolina Warns Funeral Attendees They May Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus
County officials warned people who attended a North Carolina funeral in July that about 10 mourners with the novel coronavirus were present at the memorial. The infected people attended a July 25 memorial service at Bonlee Recreational Park in Chatham County, as well as a July 27 funeral service at Pittsboro’s Emmaus Baptist Church, health officials said. "Our understanding is that between 70 to 100 people were at the memorial service and more than 200 were at the funeral," Chatham County Health Department spokesman Zachary Horner told NBC News. (Budryk, 8/5)