Stopgap Spending Bill May Provide Temporary Relief For CHIP Program

A provision in the bill would make it easier for states -- who are running out of funds for the program -- to receive leftover money from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services through Dec. 31.

The Hill: Funding Bill Could Provide Short-Term CHIP Relief

The legislation to fund the government for two weeks could also provide some short-term relief to help states keep their Children’s Health Insurance Programs (CHIP) afloat. The bill, which would fund the government through Dec. 22, would temporarily lift certain spending constraints to allow states to get more money for CHIP from the federal government. (Weixel, 12/4)

The Richmond Times-Dispatch: Holding On To Hope, Virginia Avoids Sending Letters To Parents Warning Of The End Of Children's Health Insurance Program

Because Congress has yet to re-fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, which funds FAMIS, the future of the program is uncertain. If federal lawmakers fail to act soon, Virginia’s program will end and 68,000 children and more than 1,000 pregnant women will lose coverage. (O'Connor, 12/4)

