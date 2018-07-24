‘Striking’ Study Finds Benefits Of Using AIDS Treatment Drugs To Prevent HIV Infection

Meanwhile, people at risk for HIV often don't take the daily pill to lower their chances of infection, but technology could help with that.

The Associated Press: AIDS Drugs Show More Promise For Preventing New Infections

New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfected people from catching HIV during sex with a partner who has the virus. There were no infections among gay men who used a two-drug combo pill either daily or just before and after sex with someone with HIV, one study found. In a second study, no uninfected men caught the virus if they had sex only with a partner whose HIV was well suppressed by medicines. (Marchione, 7/24)

Stat: A Smart Pill Could Improve Adherence To PrEP, The HIV Prevention Drug, Study Finds

With a daily pill, people who face an elevated risk of exposure to HIV can dramatically lower their chances of contracting the virus. But that protection is only effective if people adhere to a strict regimen with their prescription. Many do not. A solution, researchers say, may come in the form of a digital pill — one equipped with a sensor about the size of a grain of salt. (Chen, 7/24)

The CT Mirror: In Fight Against HIV, Outreach Workers Take ‘PrEP’ To The Streets

Yet six years after the federal government approved the daily blue pill for HIV prevention, Connecticut public health officials say they are still trying to put PrEP on people’s radars, and into the hands of those most vulnerable to contracting the virus. The state Department of Public Health says more than 15,000 Connecticut residents could be at risk for HIV, which can cause AIDS without treatment. (De La Torre, 7/24)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription