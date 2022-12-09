Studies Show Mpox Vaccine Works Well, Is Safe
News outlets report on studies into the effectiveness of the Jynneos vaccine which showed that people who got one or two doses contracted mpox at substantially lower rates, and that the shots were safe. Separately, a CDC report examines the impact of vaccinations on the U.S. outbreak.
Stat:
Mpox Vaccine Provided Strong Protection, CDC Data Show
People who received one or two doses of mpox vaccine contracted the infection at substantially lower rates than unvaccinated people, a study published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested. (Branswell, 12/8)
CIDRAP:
Studies Show Efficacy, Safety Of Jynneos Vaccine Against Mpox
In the first study, researcher show mpox cases were 9.6 times higher among unvaccinated men compared to those who had received two vaccine doses, and 7.4 times higher than in those who had received only the first dose. ... In the second study, safety monitoring of the Jynneos vaccine was gathered after 1 million doses in the United States, administered from May 22 to Oct 21. Only 14 reports were classified as serious. (Soucheray, 12/8)
Also —
ABC News:
CDC Report Shows How Infectious Mpox Is And How Important Vaccination Was In Stemming Outbreak
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows how infectious mpox can be and how important vaccination was in reducing the outbreak over the summer. ... The study, published Thursday, looked at cases by vaccination status among men ages 18-49 between July 31 and Oct. 1 in the U.S. (Kekatos, 12/8)