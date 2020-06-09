Studies Suggest Severe Lockdown Measures Likely Saved Millions Of Lives
"The last several months have been extraordinarily difficult, but through our individual sacrifices, people everywhere have each contributed to one of humanity's greatest collective achievements," said Solomon Hsiang, a professor and director of the Global Policy Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley who co-led one of the studies. The researchers warn about lifting restrictions too soon.
Reuters:
Lockdowns Saved Many Lives And Easing Them Is Risky, Say Scientists
Lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 have saved millions of lives and easing them now carries high risks, according to two international studies published on Monday. “The risk of a second wave happening if all interventions and all precautions are abandoned is very real,” Samir Bhatt, who co-led one of the studies by researchers at Imperial College London, told reporters in a briefing. Most European nations, worried about the economic impact of their lockdowns, have started to ease restrictions as the number of new COVID-19 cases falls. (Kelland, 6/8)
The Washington Post:
Shutdowns Prevented 60 Million Coronavirus Infections In The U.S., Study Finds
A separate study from epidemiologists at Imperial College London estimated the shutdowns saved about 3.1 million lives in 11 European countries, including 500,000 in the United Kingdom, and dropped infection rates by an average of 82 percent, sufficient to drive the contagion well below epidemic levels. The two reports, published simultaneously Monday in the journal Nature, used completely different methods to reach similar conclusions. They suggest that the aggressive and unprecedented shutdowns, which caused massive economic disruptions and job losses, were effective at halting the exponential spread of the novel coronavirus. (Achenbach and Meckler, 6/8)
CNN:
Shutdown Measures Prevented About 60 Million US Covid-19 Infections, Study Says
"I don't think any human endeavor has ever saved so many lives in such a short period of time. There have been huge personal costs to staying home and canceling events, but the data show that each day made a profound difference," Hsiang said. "By using science and cooperating, we changed the course of history." (Howard, 6/8)