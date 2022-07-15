Study Finds American Men’s Health Falling Behind Foreigners’
The Commonwealth Fund's study found higher rates of avoidable deaths, chronic illnesses, and mental health issues in U.S. men compared with a number of other developed nations. Meanwhile, the U.N. warned the pandemic caused 25 million kids worldwide to fall behind on regular vaccinations.
ABC News:
US Men Sicker Than Those Abroad, Study Says
American men are sicker and die earlier than men living in other developed nations, according to a new report from The Commonwealth Fund, a non-profit organization focusing on public health issues. (Grant, 7/15)
In other global developments —
AP:
25 Million Kids Missed Routine Vaccinations Because Of COVID
About 25 million children worldwide have missed out on routine immunizations against common diseases like diptheria, largely because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular health services or triggered misinformation about vaccines, according to the U.N. In a new report published Friday, the World Health Organization and UNICEF said their figures show 25 million children last year failed to get vaccinated against diptheria, tetanus and pertussis, a marker for childhood immunization coverage, continuing a downward trend that began in 2019. (7/15)
Reuters:
Griner's Lawyers Tell Russian Court She Was Prescribed Medical Cannabis
Lawyers defending U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner told a Russian court on Friday she was prescribed medical cannabis in the United States for a chronic injury, a Reuters journalist at the courtroom reported. (7/15)
Bloomberg:
Cholera Found In Turtles At Wet Market In Covid Epicenter Wuhan
Wuhan detected cholera-causing bacteria in samples taken from softshell turtles at a food market, sparking comparisons among some Chinese social media users to the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. (7/15)
NPR:
How 2 Brazilian Besties Are Inventing A New MRNA COVID Vaccine
For the last two years, Brazilian scientists Patricia Neves and Ana Paula Ano Bom have been working out of an office that's just big enough for their two desks pushed together. At first, they worried they wouldn't get much done ... because they'd have too much fun! "She's my best friend!" says Ano Bom, starting to laugh. (Aizenman, 7/13)