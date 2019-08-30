Study Finds That No Single Gene Is Responsible For Same-Sex Behavior; Some Scientists Worry Research Will Be Misused

A new study that examined the DNA of nearly half a million men and women claims to dispel the notion that a single "gay gene" makes a person prone to same-sex behavior. The analysis found that although genetics are involved in who people choose to have sex with, there are no specific genetic predictors. The same day the study was published, the Broad Institute took the unusual step of posting essays by researchers who raised questions about the ethics, science and social implications of the project.

The New York Times: Many Genes Influence Same-Sex Sexuality, Not A Single ‘Gay Gene’

How do genes influence our sexuality? The question has long been fraught with controversy. An ambitious new study — the largest ever to analyze the genetics of same-sex sexual behavior — found that genetics does play a role, responsible for perhaps a third of the influence on whether someone has same-sex sex. The influence comes not from one gene but many, each with a tiny effect — and the rest of the explanation includes social or environmental factors — making it impossible to use genes to predict someone’s sexuality. (Belluck, 8/29)

The Associated Press: New Genetic Links To Same-Sex Sexuality Found In Huge Study

The genome-wide research on DNA from nearly half a million U.S. and U.K. adults identified five genetic variants not previously linked with gay or lesbian sexuality. The variants were more common in people who reported ever having had a same-sex sexual partner. That includes people whose partners were exclusively of the same sex and those who mostly reported heterosexual behavior. The researchers said thousands more genetic variants likely are involved and interact with factors that aren't inherited, but that none of them cause the behavior nor can predict whether someone will be gay. (8/29)

Scientific American: Massive Study Finds No Single Genetic Cause Of Same-Sex Sexual Behavior

The researchers found five single points in the genome that seemed to be common among people who had had at least one same-sex experience. Two of these genetic markers sit close to genes linked to sex hormones and to smell—both factors that may play a role in sexual attraction. But taken together, these five markers explained less than 1 percent of the differences in sexual activity among people in the study. When the researchers looked at the overall genetic similarity of individuals who had had a same-sex experience, genetics seemed to account for between 8 and 25 percent of the behavior. The rest was presumably a result of environmental or other biological influences. The findings were published Thursday in Science. (Reardon, 8/29)

The Washington Post: There’s No ‘Gay Gene,’ But Genetics Are Linked To Same-Sex Behavior, New Study Says

Andrea Ganna, lead author and European Molecular Biology Laboratory group leader at the Institute of Molecular Medicine in Finland, said the research reinforces the understanding that same-sex sexual behavior is simply “a natural part of our diversity as a species. ”The new study, published Thursday in the journal Science, is not the first to explore the link between genetics and same-sex behavior, but it is the largest of its kind, and experts say it provides one of the clearest pictures of genes and sexuality. (Bever, 8/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Research Finds Genetic Links To Same-Sex Behavior

“Behavior versus identity are different components and different pieces of how people think about their sexual behavior,” said Benjamin Neale, a geneticist and member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University who is one of the study’s senior authors. “That is a really critical aspect to sort of appreciating and understanding how we think about these kind of issues.” (Abbott, 8/29)

NPR: Search For 'Gay Genes' Comes Up Short In Large New Study

Using another technique to analyze the data, the authors say genes could still influence 8% to 25% of the behavior they studied. But the effect of any individual genetic variant is so faint that, even in a sample of half a million people, it's impossible to tease out anything about them. One obvious conclusion from these results is that nobody is going to come up with a blood test to predict these sexual behaviors. (Harris, 8/29)

Los Angeles Times: Is There A 'Gay Gene'? DNA Analysis On Behavioral Link Says No

Though estimates of same-sex experiences vary, a 2016 CDC study of U.S. adults found that 6.2% of men and 17.4% of women between the ages of 18 and 44 reported at least one same-sex experience in their lifetimes. A smaller portion, 1.3% of women and 1.9% of men, described themselves as lesbian or gay, and 5.5% of women and 2.0% of men said they were bisexual — underscoring the difference between sexual behavior and sexual identity. Scientists have long probed the nature of same-sex behavior, finding some evidence in twin studies that genetics plays a role. But such research has typically involved small numbers of people and hasn’t used modern methods of genomic analysis, scientists said. (Khan, 8/29)

CBS News: Is There A "Gay Gene"? Major New Study Says No

GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, said the results show that sexual orientation is just another normal piece of the human experience. "This new study provides even more evidence that that being gay or lesbian is a natural part of human life, a conclusion that has been drawn by researchers and scientists time and again," said GLAAD Chief Programs Officer Zeke Stokes. "The identities of LGBTQ people are not up for debate. This new research also reconfirms the long-established understanding that there is no conclusive degree to which nature or nurture influence how a gay or lesbian person behaves." (Thompson, 8/29)

