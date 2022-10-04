Study: Getting A Dementia Diagnosis Dramatically Raises Suicide Risk
A report in CNN says the risk is more than doubled in the first three months after a patient learns of the diagnosis. The Guardian reminds us that this period thus requires much greater patient support. Other news includes mental health bots, workplace mental health care at Bank of America, more.
CNN:
Dementia Diagnosis Increases Suicide Risk For Those Under Age 65, Study Finds
A diagnosis of dementia more than doubles the risk of suicide in the first three months after a patient is told the news, according to the latest research. (LaMotte, 10/3)
The Guardian:
People With Recent Dementia Diagnosis Found To Have Higher Suicide Risk
“What it tells us is that period immediately after diagnosis is when people really need support from the services that provide the diagnosis,” said Dr Charles Marshall, co-author of the research and a clinical senior lecturer and honorary consultant neurologist at the Wolfson Institute of Population Health at Queen Mary University of London. (Davis, 10/3)
In other news about dementia —
WUSF Public Media:
Are You Caring For Someone Living With Dementia? Expert Offers Tips To Weather A Hurricane
Seeking shelter during storms like Hurricane Ian can be challenging for many Floridians, but caregivers of people living with dementia often face added hardship. (Colombini, 10/3)
WKYC:
Doctor Gets Therapy From Dementia Center He Founded
It's been about a year since we've caught up with Dr. Charlie Farrell, the founder of the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation. He still spends his days there, helping families cope with dementia. Now, he's participating right along with them because since early 2021, Dr. Charlie has been dealing with the disease himself. "Now I've been living with my new friend, Mr. Alzheimer's, and we're getting for better, for worse, closer and closer together," Dr. Charlie said of the disease he's named "Mr. Alzheimer's." (Buckingham, 9/30)
More mental health news —
The Washington Post:
How To Tell If Mental Health Advice On Tiktok And Instagram Is True
Mental health tips on social media are a mixed bag. Your favorite online creator might give valid advice on managing anxiety symptoms or drawing boundaries with family members. They also might spread wrong information or use their platform to promote dubious products. (Hunter, 10/3)
Wired:
The Problem With Mental Health Bots
With human therapists in short supply, AI chatbots are trying to plug the gap—but it’s not clear how well they work. (Browne, 10/1)
Bloomberg:
Bank Of America, Axa Back New Workplace Mental-Health Scorecard
A coalition of corporate, academic and nonprofit partners including Bank of America Corp. and insurer Axa SA has developed a tool that employers can use to measure and improve the mental health of their workers. (Boyle, 10/3)