Study: Kids 10 And Older Spread COVID As Effectively As Adults
The data out of South Korea adds yet another complexity to the difficult decision of whether to open schools. Also, more than 80 infants test positive in one Texas county.
The New York Times:
Older Children Spread The Coronavirus Just As Much As Adults, New Study Finds
In the heated debate over reopening schools, one burning question has been whether and how efficiently children can spread the virus to others. A large new study from South Korea offers an answer: Children younger than 10 transmit to others much less often than adults do, but the risk is not zero. And those between the ages of 10 and 19 can spread the virus at least as well as adults do. (Mandavilli, 7/18)
AP:
Most Young Virus Cases In Texas County Diagnosed This Month
Most of the 85 young children in a South Texas county who are known to have contracted the coronavirus tested positive this month amid a surge in the state, a health official said Sunday. Nearly all of the children, most of whom are 1 year old or younger, are expected to recover on their own, Annette Rodriguez, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County public health director, told The Associated Press by phone. One of the children died, but officials are still trying to determine if COVID-19 was the cause, she said. (7/19)
AP:
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. County Children Sickened By Coronavirus-Related Syndrome
A rare but serious and potentially deadly inflammatory syndrome believed to be associated with the coronavirus has now been identified in 15 children in Los Angeles County, officials said. Of the children, 73% were Latino, representing a disproportionate burden for the ethnic group. Latino residents are the largest ethnic group in L.A. County, making up about half of the county’s residents. Nationally, about 70% of the cases of the inflammatory syndrome have been either Latino or Black patients. (Lin II, 7/19)