Study Sheds Light On Need For More Research About Teens’ Smartphone Usage, ADHD Symptoms

The research suggests that there's at least a casual link, but experts don't know the extent of the connection.

CNN: ADHD Study Links Symptoms With Digital Media Use

The more teens check social media and stream video, the more likely they might develop symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, a new study suggests. The study, published in the medical journal JAMA on Tuesday, sheds light on how more research is needed to determine whether symptoms of the disorder, commonly called ADHD, are possibly caused by digital media use. (Howard, 7/17)

The Wall Street Journal: Frequent Technology Use Linked To ADHD Symptoms In Teens, Study Finds

The study, published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, tracked 2,500 teens over two years and monitored their usage and symptoms. It doesn’t prove a causal link. The study also didn’t rule out other possible causes such as lack of sleep, family stress at home or a family history of the disorder. But it was the first longitudinal study to follow so many teens over a two-year period, according to experts, going straight to an issue that pits parents and teachers against the tech industry in a battle for children’s attention. (Hernandez and Morris, 7/17)

Los Angeles Times: Los Angeles High School Students Reveal A Link Between Copious Amounts Of Screen Time And ADHD

The results do not show that prolific use of digital media causes ADHD symptoms, much less that it results in a level of impairment that would warrant an ADHD diagnosis or pharmaceutical treatment. Indeed, it’s possible the relationship is reversed — that attention problems drive an adolescent to more intensive online engagement. (Healy, 7/17)

NPR: Frequent Smart Phone, Internet Use Linked To Symptoms Of ADHD In Teens

Previous research has shown that watching television or playing video games on a console put teenagers at a slightly higher risk of developing ADHD behaviors. But less is known about the impact of computers, tablets and smartphones. (Chatterjee, 7/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription