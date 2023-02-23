Study Shows Forever Chemicals Upset Youngsters’ Key Biological Processes
A new study shows exposure to forever chemicals can disrupt metabolism of fats and amino acids in children and young adults, potentially leading to risks for a variety of illnesses. Separate research shows pancreatic cancer rates are rising faster for women than for men.
The Hill:
‘Forever Chemicals’ Disrupt Key Metabolic Processes In Children And Teens: Study
Exposure to “forever chemicals” interferes with several critical biological processes — including the metabolism of fats and amino acids — in children and young adults, a new study has found. The disruption of these processes can increase susceptibility to a variety of illnesses, such as developmental disorders, cardiovascular disease, cancer and metabolic diseases like diabetes, according to the study, published on Wednesday in Environmental Health Perspectives. (Udasin, 2/22)
Fox News:
Pancreatic Cancer Rates Are Rising Faster Among Women Than Men: New Study
Pancreatic cancer rates are rising faster among women than men, according to a new study by researchers from Cedars-Sinai Cancer in Los Angeles, California. The findings were published recently in the journal Gastroenterology. (Rudy, 2/22)
CIDRAP:
Trial: Stewardship Intervention Cuts Antibiotic Prescribing For Suspected Urinary Infections
A randomized controlled trial in four European nations found that implementing a multifaceted antibiotic stewardship intervention safely reduced antibiotic prescribing for urinary tract infections (UTIs) in frail older adults, researchers reported today in The BMJ. (Dall, 2/22)
CIDRAP:
No Increase In Gonorrhea Resistance Seen After DoxyPEP Trial
Research presented at this week's Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) suggests that the use of doxycycline after sex to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) may not significantly increase resistance to the antibiotic. (Dall, 2/22)
Fierce Healthcare:
SDoH Screeners Inaccurately Reflect Patient Need, JAMA Study
Electronic health records do not accurately reflect some social determinants of health, a new study published in JAMA found. Screenings of food insecurity, housing instability and financial strain in adult primary care were found to reach varying levels of accuracy. (Burky, 2/22)
In research relating to covid —
Fierce Healthcare:
Study Compares Prior COVID Infection Protection To Vaccines
A recent meta-analysis in the Lancet compared protection conferred upon individuals by prior infection from COVID-19 and vaccination against the virus and found protection from a prior COVID infection to be on par with the shot. But one expert argued that this interpretation misses the nuances in the meta-analysis, which looked at 65 studies from 19 countries published up until Sept. 30, 2022, and therefore could not fully take into account how prior infection fared against the omicron variant and its growing list of subvariants. (Diamond, 2/22)
CIDRAP:
COVID Treatment Info On US Public Health Websites Hard To Access, Read, Study Finds
COVID-19 outpatient treatment information on US state public health department websites is difficult to read and access, especially for people with low literacy or limited English language proficiency and in states with Republican governors, according to a research letter published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 2/22)