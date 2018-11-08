Successful Ballot Initiatives Lay Groundwork For Banning Abortion If Roe V. Wade is Overturned

Both Alabama and West Virginia voters approved measures that alter the abortion protections in their state constitutions. West Virginia residents also voted to cut off Medicaid funding for abortions and set a jail sentence of three to 10 years for anyone who performs or receives the procedure.

The Washington Post: Here’s How Abortion Rights Played Out In Midterm Elections Across The Country

With the fate of Roe v. Wade hanging in the balance, Tuesday night’s midterm elections brought high stakes for both sides of the abortion debate. Antiabortion advocates gained clear legislative victories in Alabama and West Virginia, where voters passed constitutional amendments paving the way to ban abortion if the new conservative consensus on the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 ruling that outlawed restrictions on the procedure before the fetus is viable. (Schmidt and Boorstein, 11/7)

Politico: Here Come The Roe V. Wade Challenges

On Tuesday, Alabama became the first state in the nation to enact what opponents call a “personhood clause” in its constitution, recognizing “the rights of unborn children, including the right to life.” That makes it possible for the state to ban abortion entirely if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The measure includes no exemptions for abortion in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at risk. (Ollstein and Roubein, 11/8)

The Hill: Alabama, W.Va. Voters Approve Anti-Abortion Amendments

West Virginia narrowly passed a similar amendment that states nothing in the state Constitution "secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion." That vote was 52 percent to 48 percent. Proponents of the amendments say the measures signal the opinions of voters, and would not have any impact under current law. (Weixel, 11/7)

The New York Times: With Republican Gains In Senate, Social Conservatives Tighten Their Grip

Republican victories in crucial Senate and governors’ races this week have tightened social conservatives’ grip across American government, strengthening the party’s power as it seeks to limit abortion rights and push harder to the right on a number of divisive cultural issues. Even as Democrats captured the House and promised to act as a check on President Trump and Republican policy priorities, conservatives were breathing a deep sigh of relief on Wednesday after strengthening their majority in the Senate. Their gains in the upper chamber could have a far-reaching impact on the remainder of the president’s term, particularly on his ability to continue shifting the ideological balance on the federal courts. (Peters and Dias, 11/7)

And from the White House —

The Hill: Trump Says He Has 'Solution' To Abortion Debate

President Trump on Wednesday said he has a “solution” to the abortion rights debate, but did not provide details. At a wide-ranging and sometimes confrontational press conference following the midterm elections, Trump was asked how he would “push forward” with his anti-abortion agenda, as promised during the campaign. (Anapol, 11/7)

