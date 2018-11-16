Suicide Rates For American Workers Rose 34% From 2000 To 2016, CDC Report Finds

The CDC broke down the numbers into which fields were the most vulnerable for men and women. "Because many adults spend a substantial amount of their time at work, the workplace is an important but underutilized location for suicide prevention," the authors say.

The Hill: CDC: Suicide Rates Increasing Among American Workers

The suicide rate among Americans of working age increased 34 percent from 2000 to 2016, according to a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Increasing suicide rates in the U.S. are a concerning trend that represent a tragedy for families and communities and impact the American workforce,” said Dr. Debra Houry, director of the CDC National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. (Hellmann, 11/15)

CNN: These Jobs Have Highest Suicide Rates In The United States, According To The CDC

Men who work in construction and extraction had the highest rates of suicide in the United States, according to a report published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For women, suicide rates were highest among those who work in arts, design, entertainment, sports and media. From 2000 to 2016, the suicide rate among the US working-age population -- people 16 to 64 -- increased 34%, the report says. (Thomas, 11/15)

