Supporters See Court Ruling As Cementing Health Law, Obama’s Legacy

The decision, which denied challengers' efforts to cut off premium subsidies to more than 6 million people, means the health law is now "woven into the fabric of America," the president said.

The Washington Post: Cheers Throughout Obama’s Camp As Effort On Health Care Is Cemented

For President Obama, the threats to his health-care law have spanned the 6 1/2 -year arc of his presidency and come from virtually every direction: the Congress, the courts and the administration itself in the form of an initially faulty Web site. ... But this was a cheerful moment to remember — an inflection point, as White House aides like to say, that brought an emerging domestic legacy into sharper focus. (Nakamura, 6/25)

The New York Times: Obama Gains Vindication And Secures Legacy With Health Care Ruling

For years, President Obama has faced the sneers of political adversaries who called his health care law Obamacare and assailed his effort to build a legacy that has been the aspiration of every Democratic president since Harry S. Truman. But on Thursday, Mr. Obama walked into the Rose Garden to accept vindication as the Supreme Court, for a second time, affirmed the legality of a part of the Affordable Care Act. Mr. Obama said the law “is working exactly as it’s supposed to” and called for an end to the vitriolic politics that have threatened it. (Shear, 6/25)

Los Angeles Times: With Latest Supreme Court Endorsement, Obamacare Appears Cemented Into Law

Republicans' chances of repealing the law, which provides health coverage to more than 20 million Americans, all but evaporated after the strongly worded decision written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. ... With no serious Republican alternatives and a historic expansion in medical coverage well underway, Obamacare is about as firmly ensconced as a new law can be in a politically divided country. (Levey, 6/25)

Los Angeles Times: Obama Declares Victory: 'The Affordable Care Act Is Here To Stay'

The Affordable Care Act is now “woven into the fabric of America,” Obama told reporters in a partially ad-libbed set of remarks from the White House Rose Garden, scoffing at the “misinformation,” “doomsday” predictions and “political noise” that have surrounded his law for five years. (Memoli and Parsons, 6/25)

The Washington Post: Legacies Of Obama Presidency And Roberts Court Are Forever Intertwined

President Obama and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. got off to a rough start from the very beginning, when they tripped over each other’s words during a key line in the oath at Obama’s first inauguration. ... But in Thursday’s Supreme Court decision upholding federal subsidies offered under the Affordable Care Act, Roberts again helped sustain the president’s policy legacy in a way that few could have anticipated when Obama took office. In voting with the majority and writing the opinion, the chief justice has ensured that the legacies of both the Obama presidency and the Roberts court are forever intertwined. (Eilperin and Barnes, 6/25)

NBC News: Obama: My Health Care Law Is 'Here to Stay'

President Barack Obama struck a triumphant tone as he declared that his signature health care law "is here to stay" shortly after a Supreme Court ruling upholding nationwide subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. (Abdullah, 6/25)

Kaiser Health News: Obama Says Health Law ‘Is Here To Stay’

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a key part of President Barack Obama’s health law did more than preserve subsidies for millions of Americans. For the second time in three years, it helped cement his legacy. (Galewitz, 6/25)

Politico: Obama's Health Care Legacy Sealed

Chief Justice John Roberts’ decision, which was joined by the swing Justice Anthony Kennedy and the court’s four liberals, offered special vindication to Obama because it also affirmed that the whole point of his law was to improve the healthcare system. (Wheaton, 6/25)

