Supreme Court Asked To Take Up Louisiana Abortion Law Requiring Doctors To Have Admitting Privileges

The justices voted in February to put the law on hold. It is similar to a Texas law the court struck down in 2016. News on abortion looks at a Florida bill requiring parental consent, an investigation into family planning funding for anti-abortion groups, and plans of a civil rights protector to defend abortion opponents, as well

The Associated Press: Supreme Court Asked To Void Louisiana Abortion Clinic Law

A Louisiana abortion clinic is asking the Supreme Court to strike down regulations that could leave the state with just one clinic. A divided high court had previously agreed to block the law pending a full review of the case. An appeal being filed with the court Wednesday says the justices should now take the next step and declare the law an unconstitutional burden on the rights of women seeking an abortion. The Louisiana provision is similar to a Texas law the court struck down in 2016. (4/17)

The Hill: Abortion Rights Group Asks Supreme Court To Strike Down Louisiana Clinic Law

An abortion rights group on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to strike down a Louisiana law they say is designed to shutter abortion clinics. The law would require doctors who perform abortions have the authority to admit patients at a nearby hospital, forcing clinics to close down if they can't comply. (Hellmann, 4/17)

The Associated Press: Florida House OKs Bill Requiring Parental Abortion Consent

Legislation that would require consent from a parent or guardian before a girl under 18 could obtain an abortion passed the Florida House on Wednesday night after a lengthy debate and amid questions about its constitutionality. The Republican-led House voted 69-44 largely along party lines for the bill, which now moves to the Senate where a similar bill is pending. The measure sponsored by GOP Rep. Erin Grall of Vero Beach would require that a minor get written, notarized permission from a parent or a legal guardian to obtain an abortion. (4/17)

The Hill: House Democrats Probe Trump Administration's Funding Of Anti-Abortion Group

House Democrats are launching a probe of the Trump administration's decision to fund an anti-abortion group through a federal family planning program while cutting government support for Planned Parenthood. The Trump administration announced last month that four Planned Parenthood affiliates would not be awarded Title X family planning grants this year, despite receiving them in the past. The administration also announced that, for the first time, it would fund Obria, a chain of anti-abortion clinics that don't provide contraception. (Hellmann, 4/17)

CQ: HHS Civil Rights Official Homes In On Abortion-Related Issues

A Trump administration official charged with protecting civil rights has major plans for defending abortion opponents and promoting religious freedom, he said in a rare and wide-ranging interview. Roger Severino, the director for the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights, highlighted his goals to investigate states that require insurance to cover abortion, protect individuals who reject certain vaccinations on religious grounds, and defend students training to be medical providers if they object to participating in abortions. (Raman, 4/17)

