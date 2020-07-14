Supreme Court Hearing On Obamacare Unlikely Before November Election
The Supreme Court announced that justices will not hear in October the challenge to the Affordable Care Act, supported by the Trump administration. The case, and its implications for Americans' health care coverage, is a top campaign issue this year. Meanwhile, HHS Secretary Alex Azar's comments on preexisting conditions is fact checked.
Politico:
Supreme Court Appears Likely To Sidestep Obamacare Hearing Before Election
The Supreme Court has all but ruled out hearing a GOP-backed challenge to Obamacare before Election Day, likely avoiding a high-stakes showdown over a lawsuit that will factor prominently into this fall's campaigns. (Luthi, 7/13)
Kaiser Health News and Politifact HealthCheck:
Azar Says Federal Law Had Preexisting Conditions Covered Before ACA. Not So Much.
One of the most popular features of the Affordable Care Act is its guarantee of insurance coverage — at no greater cost — for people with preexisting health conditions. Thus, even as the Trump administration argues before the Supreme Court that the entire Affordable Care Act should be declared invalid, the president and his administration officials maintain that regardless of what happens to the ACA, they will protect people who have had health problems in the past. (Rovner, 7/14)