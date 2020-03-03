Supreme Court To Take Up Health Law Case To Dems Delight, But Don’t Expect Decision Before The Election

The Trump administration said it was premature for the Supreme Court to get involved in the case, but the justices agreed to add it to their docket. While the decision itself isn't likely to come before the November elections, Democrats are excited that the issue -- something these see as a winning topic for themselves -- will be kept front of mind voters.

The Associated Press: Supreme Court Will Decide The Fate Of Obama Health Care Law

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide a lawsuit that threatens the Obama-era health care law, a case that will keep health care squarely in front of voters even though a decision won't come until after the 2020 election. The court said it would hear an appeal by 20 mainly Democratic states of a lower-court ruling that declared part of the statute unconstitutional and cast a cloud over the rest. (Sherman, 3/2)

The New York Times: Supreme Court To Hear Obamacare Appeal

The court granted requests from Democratic state officials and House members who wanted to thrust the fate of the Affordable Care Act into the public eye just as Americans prepare to vote this November. The Supreme Court did not say when it would hear the case, but under its ordinary practices, arguments would be held in the fall and a decision would land in the spring or summer of 2021. Democrats, who consider health care a winning issue and worry about possible changes in the composition of the Supreme Court, had urged the justices to act quickly even though lower courts had not issued definitive rulings. They wanted to focus political attention on the health law’s most popular provisions — like guaranteed coverage for pre-existing medical conditions, emergency care, prescription drugs and maternity care — and to ensure that the case was decided while justices who had rejected earlier challenges to the law remain on the court. (Liptak and Goodnough, 3/2)

The Washington Post: Supreme Court's Obamacare Review Cheers Democrats With Election Year Health Care Focus

The justices will review a federal appeals court decision that found part of the law, also known as Obamacare, unconstitutional and raised questions about whether the law in its entirety must fall. The Trump administration agreed with the lower court’s decision but said it was premature for the court to join the legal fight now. Trump administration tells Supreme Court no need to rush Obamacare ruling. Democrats seemed delighted that the court had decided to ignore that advice. They said the focus on health care will help their candidates, as polls show it did in 2018 when Democrats won back the House majority, and increase the importance of the Supreme Court with their voters. (Barnes, 3/2)

Roll Call: Court’s Decision To Hear Case Sets Up Health Care As Key Campaign Issue

The Supreme Court will consider whether the “individual mandate,” which requires most Americans to have health insurance, is severable from the rest of the law. If the justices agree with lower courts that the mandate is unconstitutional and cannot be severed from the rest of the law, approximately 20 million people who have gained health insurance coverage since its adoption could be at risk of losing coverage. (McIntire, 3/2)

Bloomberg: Supreme Court To Hear Democrats’ Obamacare Appeal

Democratic-run states had sought fast-track review of their appeal to ensure a decision by June, but the court instead will hear arguments in its next term, which begins in October, with a ruling likely in the first half of 2021. Under the court’s normal scheduling practices, that would put the arguments just weeks before the Nov. 3 election. (Stohr, 3/2)

The Wall Street Journal: Supreme Court To Review Affordable Care Act Next Term

The timing means the decision is unlikely to come before Election Day, leaving the ACA in legal limbo. The slower timeline also means the Trump administration won’t necessarily be forced to grapple with U.S. health-care policy before voters go to the polls. In weighing the case, the justices could rule on the viability of every provision of the sweeping law. In addition to the mandate that most people carry health insurance, the ACA barred insurers from denying coverage—or charging more—to people with existing health conditions. It also allowed young adults to stay on their parents’ plans until they turned 26 and expanded the availability of Medicaid coverage for limited-income Americans. (Kendall and Armour, 3/2)

Los Angeles Times: Supreme Court Will Hear A Third Obamacare Appeal

“Make no mistake: A big reason that the fate of these vital healthcare protections is in the hands of the Supreme Court is because congressional Republicans and President Trump support the lawsuit to take healthcare away and haven’t lifted a finger to stop it,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a statement. The court granted the appeal by California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra. “As Texas and the Trump administration fight to disrupt our healthcare system and the coverage that millions rely upon, we look forward to making our case in defense of the Affordable Care Act. American lives depend upon it,” he said in a statement. (Savage, 3/2)

The CT Mirror: CT, State's Insurers, Hail Supreme Court Decision To Hear Obamacare Appeal

“The stakes in this case could not be higher. Our entire healthcare system hangs in the balance,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. “The Trump Administration is going to have to explain to the Court and the American people why it thinks cancer survivors and others with so-called pre-existing conditions should be denied coverage. Our side has the stronger argument, as a matter of law and principle.” Rep. John Larson, D-1st District, who like the rest of Connecticut’s Democratic congressional delegation strongly supports the ACA, said ” I hope the Supreme Court does what is right and upholds the ACA as it has in the past. Otherwise they will tear away the health care of tens of millions of Americans.” (Radelat, 3/2)

