Surgeon General Heads To Northwest Hinting At A New Push To Address Antivaccination Movement

During his visit, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said he cannot explicitly endorse state-level laws, but he voiced support for the idea behind bills in the Oregon and Washington legislatures that would eliminate widely used exemptions from mandatory vaccination.

The Oregonian: U.S. Surgeon General Visits Vancouver To Address Measles Outbreak

A new national push on vaccinations could be in the works, as evidenced by a visit to Oregon and Washington by the U.S. surgeon general on Wednesday. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams met with Oregon and Washington public health officials, doctors and emergency responders to the measles outbreak that has become one of the largest in the country. As a formed Indiana state public health director, he praised the quick response of Washington and Oregon health workers to contain the outbreak. (Harbarger, 3/6)

Seattle Times: Another Cost Of The Washington Measles Outbreak: 800 Students Kept Out Of School

In the Washington county that is home to one of the nation’s largest measles outbreaks, the effects go far beyond the 70 confirmed cases there. More than 800 students considered exposed to the highly contagious disease in Clark County have been ordered to stay away from classrooms for up to three weeks. Since early January, field trips, after-school activities such as family nights, even an assembly honoring Martin Luther King Jr. have been canceled or postponed. Some students are doing homework off prepared handouts; others are using their school-issued laptops to keep up. (Goldstein-Street, 3/6)

Arizona Republic: Vaccines For Unvaccinated Teens: Do They Need Parental Consent?

We entitle teenagers to self-worth and a right to be autonomous in their medical decisions as long as the decisions do not lead to personal harm. Teenagers can be mature minors if they understand the consequences, risks and benefits of their decisions. In my opinion, they need no parental consent. (Beyda, 3/6)

Dallas Morning News: With 10 Measles Cases Confirmed In Texas, 2019 Has Already Surpassed Last Year

There have been 10 confirmed cases of measles in Texas this year, surpassing all of 2018, health officials said Wednesday. The most recent case is an adult who was visiting Guadalupe County from the Philippines, where there is a measles outbreak, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. (Cardona, 3/6)

