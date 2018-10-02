Survivors Remember Unimaginable Horror And Heroism A Year After Las Vegas Shooting

“Today, we remember the unforgettable,” Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said during a morning service in Las Vegas. “Today, we comfort the inconsolable. Today we gather in mind and body and we never left each other in spirit and heart.”

The Washington Post: ‘It Seemed To Last Forever.’ One Year Later, Mystery Of Las Vegas Massacre Remains

When the first bullets cracked through the air over a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip last year, many concertgoers thought they were hearing fireworks. It took a moment to realize it was gunfire, a barrage of bullets that seemed endless, they recalled afterward. “I remember my husband saying, ‘Get down — get down,’” a 33-year-old woman from California who came to Las Vegas to attend the festival would later tell police. She was then hit in the upper left thigh: “It was within a few seconds of being on the floor I got shot instantly.” (Berman, 10/1)

Los Angeles Times: One Year Later: Las Vegas Dims The Neon And Pauses To Reflect On Its Darkest Hour

Mynda Smith’s sleep was restless. Normally, she would have had a protein shake for breakfast, but on Monday all she could do was sip water. A year ago her sister was killed. Neysa Tonks, 46, was one of 58 people gunned down at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. The tragedy was big and public, but within Tonks’ family, the loss was also private and constant. (Montero, 10/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription