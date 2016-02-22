Sweeping Medicaid Managed Care Rule Sent To OMB For Review

Modern Healthcare reports that the 653-page proposed rule could be the biggest change in the regulations in more than a decade. Meanwhile, Reuters reports on a policy review suggesting that Medicaid premium increases may leave more children uninsured. Reuters also reports on another paper that finds states that expanded Medicaid without covering new enrollees' non-emergency transportation could disadvantage the poorest patients.

Modern Healthcare: OMB Receives CMS Rules Overhauling Medicaid

The CMS has sent a sweeping finalized rule that will overhaul the managed Medicaid program to the Office of Management and Budget for review. The 653-page proposed version of the rule suggested the biggest changes in Medicaid managed-care regulations in more than a decade. It would cap insurer profits, require states to more rigorously supervise the adequacy of plans' provider networks, encourage states to establish quality rating systems for plans, allow more behavioral healthcare in institutional settings and encourage the growth of managed long-term care. (Dickson, 2/19)

Reuters: Medicaid Premium Hikes May Leave Many Children Uninsured

Premium increases for Medicaid, the government health program for the poor, may leave many U.S. children uninsured, a new review suggests. Higher premiums for the national Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which also provides coverage to low-income kids, may have a similar result. (Rapaport, 2/19)

Reuters: Excluding Transport From Medicaid Affects Poorest Patients

States that expand their Medicaid programs without covering non-emergency transportation for new enrollees could disadvantage the poorest patients, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The report looked at Indiana and Iowa, which have already expanded Medicaid without providing non-emergency transportation, and Arizona, which has sought permission from the Department of Health and Human Services to do so. (2/19)

